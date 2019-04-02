Senior Health Policy Adviser For Pelosi Sowed Seeds Of Concern With Policy Groups Over ‘Medicare For All’ Movement

The meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's senior health policy adviser, Wendell Primus, came across as an invitation to help kill the idea, according to Politico's interviews with people who were in the room at the time. The reports highlight a growing division between moderates and progressives over the next steps for health care.

Politico: Pelosi Aide Sought To Undercut Medicare For All

A top aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used a private meeting to encourage health policy groups to raise public concerns about “Medicare for All“ just weeks after Democrats recaptured the House majority, multiple people familiar with the session told POLITICO. Wendell Primus, Pelosi’s senior health policy adviser and a long respected voice on health and domestic policy, told the roughly two dozen attendees at the Nov. 30 gathering that House Democratic leadership worried the progressives’ push for Medicare for All risked diverting attention from the party’s core health agenda — the agenda that won them the House and would likely animate Democratic voters right into 2020. (Cancryn, 4/2)

