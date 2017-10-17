Sens. Alexander, Murray Strike Deal To Shore Up Obamacare Subsidies, Marketplaces

The agreement would reportedly provide two years of funding for subsidy payments to health insurers, expand availability of catastrophic plans and restore some money for enrollment outreach.

The New York Times: Senators Reach Deal To Fund Subsidies To Health Insurers

Two leading senators have reached a bipartisan deal to provide funding for critical subsidies to health insurers that President Trump said last week that he would cut off, Senator Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee, said Tuesday. The plan agreed to by Mr. Alexander and Senator Patty Murray of Washington, a Democrat, is intended to stabilize health insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act. (Kaplan, 10/17)

CNN: Bipartisan Senators Reach Health Care Deal

Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray have reached a deal "in principle" to restore Obamacare cost-sharing reduction payments for two years in exchange for more state flexibility in Obamacare, according to two Senate aides. One Senate aide said the plan would also restore just over $100 million in funding for Obamacare outreach. An Alexander aide told CNN that Republicans would get a major change in the affordability guardrail, that would allow states a lot more flexibility, but that final language was still being ironed out. (Fox, 10/17)

The Washington Post: Key Senators Reach Bipartisan Health-Care Subsidy Deal, And Trump Expresses Support

A pair of leading Republican and Democratic senators reached an agreement Tuesday to fund key federal health-care subsidies that President Trump ended last week — and the president expressed support for the plan. But it was unclear whether Senate GOP leaders would embrace the proposal, leaving its long-term prospects in doubt. (Sullivan and Eilperin, 10/17)

Politico: Alexander, Murray Strike Bipartisan Obamacare Deal Providing Subsidies, State Flexibility

It would include two years of funding for Obamacare’s cost-sharing program, which President Donald Trump cut last week. It also would allow states to use existing Obamacare waivers to approve insurance plans with "comparable affordability" as Obamacare plans. The agreement also would expand availability of catastrophic health insurance plans to consumers over the age of 30. (Haberkorn, 10/17)

The Associated Press: Senators Reach Deal On Resuming Payments To Health Insurers

While the agreement is a breakthrough, they still need to secure the support of fellow Republicans and Democrats. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was noncommittal while Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., welcomed the agreement as a step forward that will provide stability for insurance markets in the short-term. (Fram, 10/17)

The Hill: GOP Senator Announces Deal On Health Insurer Payments

Trump, who was holding a press conference with Greek's prime minister as Alexander spoke with reporters, said what ever had been negotiated represented a "short-term" deal. The president said that he could support the deal, but argued an executive order he issued last week designed to change insurance markets represented a better path forward on health care. (Sullivan, 10/17)

Bloomberg: Senator Announces Bipartisan Deal On Obamacare Fixes

“This is a small step,” Alexander said on the agreement, which he worked out with Senator Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat. “President Trump has encouraged this.” The deal still has to make it through both houses of Congress and be signed by Trump. If it becomes law, it could end a chaotic week that saw the White House move to dismantle parts of the Affordable Care Act even as Trump took credit for pushing lawmakers to work out the fixes. (Edney, Wasson and Litvan, 10/17)

