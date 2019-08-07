Series Of Restrictive Arkansas Abortion Laws Including 18-Week Ban Blocked Again By Federal Judge

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the restrictions: an 18-week ban, a mandate that physicians performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology, and a ban on anyone seeking the procedure because of a Down syndrome diagnosis. Abortion news comes out of Alabama and Illinois, as well.

The Associated Press: Federal Judge Continues Blocking 3 Arkansas Abortion Laws

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that three Arkansas abortion restrictions she temporarily blocked will remain on hold while she considers a lawsuit challenging them. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a preliminary injunction preventing the state from enforcing the restrictions, which include a measure prohibiting abortion 18 weeks into pregnancy. (8/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Judge Temporarily Blocks Arkansas Laws Banning Abortion

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, two weeks after she granted a temporary restraining order and a few hours before the legislation was slated to take effect. The Arkansas laws are part of a wave of antiabortion legislation passed by states around the country this year. One of the Arkansas laws would have mandated physicians performing abortions be board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology—a requirement that would have led to the closure of the state’s last surgical abortion clinic. (Calfas, 8/6)

CNN: Federal Judge Blocks 18-Week Arkansas Abortion Ban

Baker specifically addressed the 18-week ban, implying that she would ultimately rule in favor of the abortion rights advocates on the grounds that it is unconstitutional. Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling, legalized abortion prior to viability, which can occur at about 24 weeks of pregnancy, nationwide. "The Court concludes that, at this stage of the proceedings and on the record evidence currently before the Court, plaintiffs are likely to prevail on their argument that (the ban) unconstitutionally restricts pre-viability abortions and, therefore, is facially unconstitutional," Baker wrote. (Kelly, 8/6)

The Associated Press: Alabama 'Regrettably' Expects Injunction On Its Abortion Ban

Alabama said in a court filing Monday that U.S. Supreme Court precedent "regrettably requires" a federal judge to block the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect while a legal challenge plays out. Attorney General Steve Marshall's office gave that response after abortion clinics asked a judge for a preliminary injunction against the law, which would make performing an abortion a felony in almost all cases. One of the most stringent abortion laws in the nation, the ban is set to take effect in November unless blocked by the courts. (8/6)

Chicago Tribune: South Bend At Center Of Abortion Debate As Unlicensed Clinic Supported By Mayor Pete Buttigieg Is Allowed To Open Via Court Injunction

A young woman exited the back door of the clinic clutching a fistful of crumpled tissues in one hand and some paperwork in the other as she made her way to the parking lot. A trio of volunteers in bright pink vests labeled Pro-Choice Clinic Escort walked beside her until the patient reached her SUV. As she drove off the property, the escorts each deployed a rainbow-hued umbrella, hoisting them over their shoulders to form a colorful barrier between the vehicle and several protesters out front. Some were praying, others bore signs declaring “Abortion takes a human life” and “It’s a child, not a choice.” (Leventis Lourgos, 8/6)

