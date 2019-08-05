Series Of Shootings In Chicago So Overwhelmed Hospital It Had To Stop Accepting Patients

Mount Sinai Hospital had to temporarily bypass new patients on the same weekend that two mass shootings rocked the nation. "You have to stop yourself and ask what will it take before we get a handle on what's going on," said Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson. "Not only in Chicago, but across the country."

CNN: Chicago Hospital Stops Accepting Patients After Trauma Center Is Overwhelmed With Shooting Victims

Chicago's Mount Sinai Hospital temporarily stopped accepting patients Sunday morning because they were at capacity following a series of shootings, a hospital official said. The hospital went "on bypass" in the early morning, said Roberta Rakove, Senior VP for External Affairs. Hospitals use the term "on bypass" when they stop accepting ambulance runs and those ambulances are diverted to other trauma centers. Mount Sinai Hospital is one of five trauma centers in Chicago, according to Rakove. (Thompson, Ly and Joseph, 8/5)

Chicago Sun Times: Weekend Shootings: 4 Killed, 43 Wounded In Chicago Since Friday Evening

About 1:20 a.m., a group of people were gathered in Douglas Park in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a black Camaro, Chicago police said. A 21-year-old man was hit in the groin and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. A woman, 25, was struck in the arm, leg and taken to the same hospital where her condition was stabilized. Another woman, 22, was also hit and taken to Mount Sinai, police said. Her condition was stabilized. A 20-year-old man and a woman, 19, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man was hit in the right side of the body and the woman was struck in the leg. Their conditions were stabilized. (8/4)

