Serious Health Effects From California’s Wildfires Almost Inevitable Despite Precautions, Experts Warn

Beyond the current fires burning in California, doctors, scientists and public health officials are concerned that the changing face of wildfires will pose a much broader health hazard than just bothersome smoke. In other news, the death toll continues to climb from the Camp Fire, and the number of unaccounted people soars to over 600. Meanwhile, a norovirus outbreak threatens the health of those who have been evacuated, and residents gets mixed messages about mask safety.

The Associated Press: Smoke Spreading From California Fires Sparks Health Concerns

Smoke masks. Eye drops. No outdoor exercise. This is how Californians are trying to cope with wildfires choking the state, but experts say an increase in serious health problems may be almost inevitable for vulnerable residents as the disasters become more commonplace. Research suggests children, the elderly and those with existing health problems are most at risk. (Tanner, 11/15)

Los Angeles Times: Paradise Vows To Rebuild Even As Death Toll And Number Of Missing Rises

The number of people unaccounted for soared to 631 — up from 130 on Wednesday evening — after authorities combed through additional 911 calls and other reports generated at the peak of the chaotic evacuation. Honea said that number may include some people who are counted twice or others who may not know they were reported missing. (Tchekmedyian, Santa Cruz and Panzar, 11/15)

San Jose Mercury News: Camp Fire: 63 Dead, 631 Missing; Second Origin Spot Probed

When the Camp Fire first tore through Butte County, John Pohmajevich stayed put in the small town of Magalia — a place he’s called home for several years now. He knew if he left, there would be no telling when he would be able to return. On Thursday, the San Mateo native surveyed the devastating damage the fire’s left in its wake and recalled the last time he saw something like this: the Loma Prieta earthquake that shook the Bay Area in 1989. (Salonga, 11/15)

The Washington Post: Norovirus Sickens Camp Fire Evacuees In Chico California Shelter

Nearly two dozen people who evacuated to escape the devastating Camp Fire in Northern California have been sickened by a contagious virus that has spread through an emergency shelter, officials say. Lisa Almaguer, a spokeswoman for the Butte County Public Health Department, said Thursday in a statement that 21 people being housed at the Chico Neighborhood Church Shelter have tested positive for norovirus, an extremely contagious virus known to spread easily, causing vomiting and diarrhea. (Bever, 11/15)

Sacramento Bee: Over 140 Camp Fire CA Evacuees Have Norovirus At Shelters

Twenty-one people staying at Neighborhood Church in Chico; 31 at Oroville Church of the Nazarene; 9 at Butte County Fairgrounds, and one at East Avenue Church in Chico had symptoms Thursday, according to a Butte County Public Health Department news release. About 179 people are staying at Neighborhood Church; 352 are at Oroville Church; 142 are at Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley, and 200 are at East Avenue Church in Chico, the release said. At Nazarene Church, some people are staying inside and some are staying in their cars on the church property, said Lisa Almaguer, health department spokeswoman. (Clift, 11/15)

Los Angeles Times: Made Homeless By Flames, Camp Fire Evacuees Face Hardship, Disease And Desperation

Don Hardin burrowed between blankets in his SUV, and switched on the heater whenever the shivers returned. Even during the day Thursday, the 81-year-old Camp fire evacuee, who has arthritis, struggled to stay warm. When temperatures dropped near freezing Wednesday night, Hardin popped a sleeping pill. (Santa Cruz, La Ganga and Gerber, 11/15)

The Washington Post: Camp Fire’s Destruction In Northern California Leaves Rescue Teams Sifting Through Debris For Human Remains

Wendy Bailey, a widow and retired stay-at-home mother, hunched over a charred bathtub, surrounded by ash, looking for any trace of human remains. It was her second day searching for victims of the ferocious wildfire that destroyed this city of about 26,000 residents last week, an effort that authorities say has become the largest search operation in California history. (Craig, 11/15)

Sacramento Bee: Are Those Smoke Masks Safe? Handouts End In Sacramento Area As City And County Argue

Fire stations are ending free distribution of N95 respirator masks in the Sacramento region at the direction of the county, though smoke from the Camp Fire continues to create unhealthy air conditions. The city of Sacramento released a statement Thursday afternoon saying the mask program is “nearing its conclusion” because the city has been unable to obtain additional masks from the California Office of Emergency Services or California Department of Public Health. While a news release by Cal OES on Sunday promoted the use of N95 masks to help “breathe easy” in light of wildfire smoke blanketing Northern California, Sacramento County this week published multiple warnings discouraging the use and distribution of such masks. (McGough, 11/15)

