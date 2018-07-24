Sexual Abuse Allegations Emerge Over Another Ohio State Coach’s Behavior With An Athlete

The university is already under fire for how it handled allegations against team doctor Dr. Richard Strauss, but new charges have come out out about a more recent case involving an assistant diving coach.

The New York Times: ‘I Didn’t Know How To Stop Him’: Ohio State Abuse Scandal Widens

Investigators working on behalf of Ohio State University are digging through decades of records to piece together what might have happened decades ago, when Dr. Richard H. Strauss was a team doctor and, according to recent accounts, engaged in some form of sexual misconduct with more than 100 former students. That misconduct occurred from 1979 to 1997, those former students have said. But Ohio State’s sex abuse crisis and its apparent failure to provide abused athletes with an adequate support system may have extended to more-recent years. (Macur, 7/24)

And in California —

The Associated Press: More Sue USC Over Handling Of Sex Harassment Allegations

More than 50 former and current students of the University of Southern California said Monday in a new lawsuit that the school mishandled complaints that a longtime gynecologist engaged in inappropriate behavior during pelvic exams. The number of people suing USC and Dr. George Tyndall now tops a hundred, following the new court filing by the firm D. Miller and Associates. California’s state Department of Education said last month it was investigating USC’s response to allegations that Tyndall groped female students during campus office visits and improperly photographed and made comments about the women’s bodies. (7/23)

