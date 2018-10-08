Sexual Assault Often Leaves Anxiety, High Blood Pressure And Other Negative Health Outcomes In Its Wake

Researchers know that there is a link between women who experience sexual assault and harassment and later health problems. But much of the previous research relied on self-reported symptoms, meaning that the women might be missing health problems they didn’t known about.

The Washington Post: Study: Lingering Illnesses Can Trouble Women For Years After Assault, Workplace Harassment

Women can experience lingering health problems years after workplace sexual harassment or sexual assault, a new study finds. These health problems can include high blood pressure, poor-quality sleep, anxiety and symptoms of depression, the researchers found after doing medical exams of about 300 women. (Geggel, 10/6)

Los Angeles Times: The Long Reach Of Sexual Assault And Sexual Harassment: Both Can Worsen Women's Health At Midlife

Researchers also found that women who said they had been subjected to sexual harassment were more than twice as likely to have untreated high blood pressure than were women who did not experience such harassment. And women with a history of either sexual assault or sexual harassment were roughly twice as likely to suffer sleep problems at midlife than their counterparts who did not report gender-based mistreatment. (Healy, 10/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription