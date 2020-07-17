Shoddy Surgical Masks Bear ‘Meaningless’ FDA Certificate
An NPR analysis finds that many surgical masks, most imported, tout FDA certificates that don't have any regulatory meaning. Often the products don't meet safety standards for health care workers. Meanwhile, more big chains in the U.S. announce mask requirements.
NPR:
'Meaningless' FDA Certificates Are Used To Tout Dubious Face Masks
When the COVID-19 pandemic left facilities scrambling for surgical masks, new manufacturers stepped up to meet demand and turn a profit. But the mix of first-time manufacturers and first-time buyers has led to confusion and concerns about quality. Many sellers are touting FDA certificates of registration as evidence their masks can be trusted, said people who work in the health care supply chain. They usually include an FDA logo and, often, a cartoon eagle. The certificates are particularly popular with companies in China. But the certificates are meaningless. (Lupkin, 7/16)
NPR:
Target, CVS Shoppers Will Be Required To Wear Masks
Target and CVS are the latest national retail chains requiring customers to wear masks as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket. The companies announced the new policies on Thursday following similar moves by a growing number of retailers acting to fill a void left by local, state and federal agencies that have so far refused to set mandatory face coverings policies. (Romo, 7/16)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
The Jolt: Customer Requirements By Walmart, Kroger Make Mask Mandates A Property Rights Issue
We have been here before. In fact, almost exactly a year ago in El Paso, a gunman targeting Hispanics killed 23 people and wounded 22 more at a local Walmart. One month later, the mammoth retail chain announced it would stop selling ammunition for handguns and some assault weapons. Within a few hours of that announcement, the Kroger grocery chain followed suit, asking customers not to display firearms in stores located in “open carry” states. Which include Georgia. (Galloway, Bluestein and Mitchell, 7/16)
Also —
AP:
Animal Print, Beads Or Plain Black, Masks Become About Style
They can be colorful or come in basic black, make a political statement or just a funny one. Masks made of cotton and other washable materials have become big sellers, and an emerging fashion item, as face coverings have been increasingly mandated around the world to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Sales are expected to get another boost after Britain and France announced this week that they will require masks in public indoor spaces. That could help France’s textile and luxury goods companies unload a surplus of masks that numbered 20 million in June. (Selsky, 7/16)
Kaiser Health News:
Montana Rodeo Goes On, Bucking Fears On Fort Peck Reservation
Cowboys lined the metal chutes that released bucking horses and their riders into the arena, Miss Rodeo Montana signed autographs for fans, and coronavirus warning signs ended with “Face mask usage is of personal choice.” Most of the rodeo riders and audience at the Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede appeared to skip masks, despite public health recommendations and increasing pressure to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases spiking across Montana and much of the U.S. (Houghton, 7/17)