Short-Term Plans May Seem Enticing If You’re Looking For Affordable Insurance, But They Come With Fine Print

The plans hit the market on Tuesday, but consumers should be aware that while they are cheaper than other individual coverage options, they don't have to follow the regulations set into place by the health law.

NPR: Cheap, Short-Term Health Policies May Leave Gaps In Coverage

If you're looking for cheaper health insurance, a whole host of new options will hit the market starting Tuesday. But buyer beware! If you get sick, the new plans – known as short-term, limited duration insurance — may not pay for the medical care you need. (Kodjak, 10/1)

Politico Pro: Short-Term Plans Look To Shake Up Individual Market

Health insurers and brokers are gearing up for the first open enrollment period under the Trump administration's revamp of the individual market, creating new plans and expanding marketing efforts to take advantage of laxer restrictions on skinny short-term coverage. But the relatively tiny market for short-term plans remains limited, even as the Trump administration’s new rules boosting the coverage option take effect Tuesday. (Demko, 10/1)

In other health law news —

The Baltimore Sun: Report: Millions In Maryland Could Lose Coverage Or Pay More Because Of Feds' Obamacare Stance

Roughly 3.5 million Marylanders could lose their health insurance or face higher premiums due to their age, gender or a pre-existing condition because the Trump administration has decided not to enforce provisions of the federal law known as Obamacare, a new congressional report has found. The decision by the U.S. Justice Department not to defend pillars of the Affordable Care Act against lawsuits fulfills a Republican promise to take steps to dismantle the law. (McDaniels, 10/2)

The Hill: GOP Senate Candidate Hawley: No Regrets On Backing Anti-ObamaCare Lawsuit

Missouri GOP Senate candidate Josh Hawley said Monday that he has no regrets about supporting a lawsuit seeking to overturn ObamaCare as he comes under attack over threats to protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Asked on a press call Monday whether he has regrets about supporting the lawsuit brought by 20 GOP-led states that would overturn ObamaCare, including its pre-existing condition protections, Hawley said, “No.” (Sullivan, 10/1)

Kansas City Star: KanCare 2019 Open Enrollment Begins Amid Amerigroup Lawsuit

Kansans who receive Medicaid services through Amerigroup can begin choosing a new plan for 2019 this month, even as a court challenge about the group’s contract is still pending. Amerigroup sued the state this year after it wasn’t awarded one of the new contracts for Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program, KanCare. (Marso, 10/1)

