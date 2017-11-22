Simply Asking Patients If They Use Opioids Isn’t Enough. This Hospital Goes Further.

Screening alone doesn't do much for patients, experts say, but Christiana Care Health System in Delaware pairs patients with addiction counselors and gets them enrolled in community-based drug treatment program before they've even left the hospital.

NPR: Asking About Opioids: A Treatment Plan Can Make All The Difference

For years, doctors have asked people about tobacco use and excessive drinking in the hopes that the answers could help lead people to cut down or quit. But screening alone isn't usually sufficient to change behavior. As opioid use hits record highs in the U.S., Christiana Care Health System in Delaware is starting to ask people about opioid use — and then go further. (Morrison, 11/21)

Cincinnati Enquirer: Holiday Drivers In Ohio To See New Anti-Drug Messages On Billboards

Holiday drivers in Ohio might see some new signs this season that are part of a just-launched anti-drug campaign. You might see "Call #677," a number to report impaired drivers to the Ohio Highway Patrol. Or "Start Talking," a state of Ohio drug prevention program that gives parents and other adults tips on starting conversations with children about drug use. (DeMio, 11/21)

