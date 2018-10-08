Simply Being In The Workforce — And The Mental Muscle Building That Comes With It — Could Help Stave Off Alzheimer’s

While doing your job, your brain faces daily memory, processing and multi-tasking challenges that keep its cognitive functions sharp. Meanwhile, being diagnosed with dementia does not mean patients can't have an active life.

NPR: A Brain Scientist Who Studies Alzheimer's Explains How She Stays Mentally Fit

As a specialist in Alzheimer's prevention, Jessica Langbaum knows that exercising her mental muscles can help keep her brain sharp. But Langbaum, who holds a doctorate in psychiatric epidemiology, has no formal mental fitness program. She doesn't do crossword puzzles or play computer brain games. "Just sitting down and doing Sudoku isn't probably going to be the one key thing that's going to prevent you from developing Alzheimer's disease," she says. (Hamilton, 10/8)

The New York Times: Leading An Active Life With A Diagnosis Of Dementia

Laurie Scherrer was a workaholic sales executive when she began forgetting customers and losing her ability to perform simple math calculations. Five years ago, at age 55, she learned she has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia. After a “self-inflicted pity party,” Mrs. Scherrer said, she sprang into action. She created plans that would enable her to pursue an active life while also protecting her as the disease progressed. (Garland, 10/5)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription