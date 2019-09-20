Six States Issue Warnings About Outbreaks Of Rare Virus From Mosquito Bites After Five People Die

Cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis are on the rise in Michigan, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, North Carolina and New Jersey. While there is no vaccine for the illness, authorities urge people to protect themselves by wearing DEET insect repellents, long -sleeved shirts and pants during dusk and dawn and remove standing water.

The New York Times: States Warn Residents About Rare Mosquito-Borne Illness That Has Killed 5

Health authorities have warned residents to protect themselves against bites from mosquitoes that can transmit a rare virus that has killed at least five people in three states this year. An increase in cases of the disease, called Eastern equine encephalitis, has prompted authorities in Michigan, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey to issue the warnings: Remove standing water. Use repellent. Seal windows and doors. (Hauser, 9/19)

The Washington Post: EEE Virus In Michigan: Mosquito Borne Virus Leaves Man Brain Dead

A Michigan man reportedly “went from perfectly healthy to brain dead” in nine days after he contracted the rare, mosquito-borne virus Eastern equine encephalitis during an uptick in cases this year. Officials in Kalamazoo County on Sept. 6 said a resident infected with EEE, also known as “sleeping sickness,” had died. The family of Gregg McChesney, 64, identified him to News 8 as the victim and said he had been helping to install docks in a pond less than a month before he died on Aug. 19. (Iati, 9/19)

Meanwhile, in other news on mosquito-borne illnesses —

California Healthline: Invasive Mosquitoes Plunge Deeper Into California

Two invasive species of mosquitoes that can carry Zika, dengue, yellow fever and other dangerous viruses are spreading in California — and have been found as far north as Sacramento and Placer counties. There are now 16 counties where Aedes aegypti, commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, has been detected, according to the state Department of Public Health. Five of those counties have also detected Aedes albopictus, the Asian tiger mosquito. (Rowan, 9/19)

