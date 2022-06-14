Sizzling Temps, High Ozone Levels Threaten Health Of Millions Today

All of Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana are under excessive-heat warnings, as well as parts of more than a dozen other states. Oppressive humidity levels will make it feel up to 15 degrees hotter than what the thermometer says.

The Washington Post: Record-Setting Heat Wave Expands East; Over 100 Million Under Alerts

A massive heat wave that has set scores of temperature records from Texas to California is swelling into the eastern United States. Over 100 million Americans from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes are under heat alerts through the middle of the week as temperatures soar toward the triple digits. (Cappucci and Samenow, 6/13)

WHIO: Rising Temperatures: How To Stay Safe During Heatwave

If you have to be outside today, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, take multiple breaks, and limit how much you spend outdoors. Dr. Roberto Colon with Premier Health told us those working outside are at risk of serious injuries. “It puts anybody who is going to be doing eccentric exertional work outside at a particular risk. And it’s an environment that everybody works in from time to time. But for those who are predominantly doing outdoor work, when it gets very hot and humid at the same time, we start facing some additional concerns. and that is because the body can be injured in as little as 15 to 20 minutes of work.” (6/14)

AP: Indiana Agency: High Ozone May Mean Breathing Woes For Some

Indiana’s environmental agency is warning that high ozone levels expected statewide Tuesday could make it hard for some Hoosiers to breathe. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a statewide Air Quality Action Day on Monday, saying that high levels of ground-level ozone, or smog, are forecast for Tuesday. (6/13)

In other environmental health news —

The Hill: Particulate Pollution Is Reducing Global Life Expectancy By More Than Two Years: Analysis

Particulate air pollution is reducing life expectancy by 2.2 years globally compared to a hypothetical world that meets international health guidelines, a new report has found. Worldwide exposure to fine particulate patter — PM 2.5, or particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less — has an impact on par with that of smoking, more than three times that of alcohol use and unsafe water, according to the University of Chicago’s 2022 Air Quality Life Index. (Udasin, 6/14)

NBC News: 14 Percent Of World Population May Have Had Lyme Disease, Research Finds

More than 14 percent of the world’s population may have had Lyme disease, an analysis released on Monday revealed. The research, published in BMJ Global Health, is the result of an examination of nearly 90 studies. It offers an unprecedentedly robust picture of how common the tick-borne illness may be. (Bendix, 6/13)

On youth mental health —

ABC News: Amid A National Crisis In Youth Mental Health, Surgeon General Says Kids Need To Be Part Of The Solution

Facing a growing mental health crisis among America's teens and young adults, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says the problem is not something adults can fix alone. Adults need "to make sure that we're hearing from kids so that their stories are our guiding light," Murthy said. "Ultimately, we will know when we've reached the finish line when they're doing well and they tell us they're doing well and when data tells us that as well." After declaring a national advisory on the youth mental health crisis late last year, Murthy is now participating in a two-day conference called the Youth Mental Wellness Now! Summit, hosted by The California Endowment. (Smalls-Mantey, 6/14)

Los Angeles Times: Companies, Organizations Address Youth Mental Health

A major entertainment studio says it will feature plotlines about mental health in teen-targeted shows. Celebrity athletes say they will help destigmatize talk about mental health among young people. A Los Angeles nonprofit is expanding training for professional youth mentors. Big tech, media companies, local groups, youth leaders, basketball players and educators are pledging to come together in response to the U.S. surgeon general’s public health advisory last December, warning of an “urgent” need to address a national youth crisis. (Blume, 6/14)

In other public health news —

The Washington Post: Why Is There A Tampon Shortage?

A tampon shortage is putting a strain on consumers across the country, an outgrowth of the same forces vexing the global economy — from soaring raw material and fuel costs, to labor shortages and an embattled supply chain — and experts say little relief is in sight. (Telford, 6/13)

AP: Census Wants To Know How To Ask About Sexuality And Gender

Recognizing the difficulty of persuading people to reveal information many find sensitive, the U.S. Census Bureau is requesting millions of dollars to study how best to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity. The results could provide much better data about the LGBTQ population nationwide at a time when views about sexual orientation and gender identity are evolving. (Schneider, 6/11)

