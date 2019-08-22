Sky-High Insulin Costs Are Forcing Patients To Ration Diabetes Drugs, Ask For Lower-Cost Prescriptions

Stories of the fatal decision to skip or ration insulin have filled headlines in recent months, but new government data shows just how many people are taking those dangerous measures because of high costs. In other pharmaceutical news: Gilead's stand-off with the government over Truvada, tips for shopping abroad for cheaper meds, and more.

Stat: The Cost Of Diabetes Drugs Is Causing More Americans To Skip Their Meds

In response to the rising cost of medicines, a growing number of people with diabetes are spurning prescriptions and asking their physicians for lower-cost options, according to newly released government data. To wit, among adults who were prescribed a diabetes medication in the past 12 months, 13.2% skipped dosages, took fewer dosages, or delayed filling a prescription in order to save money. And 24.4% asked their doctor for a lower-cost alternative. (Silverman, 8/21)

The Hill: Study Finds About 1 In 7 People With Diabetes Ration Medicine Due To Cost

The high cost of insulin has been one of the leading examples cited by advocates for lowering drug prices. In addition, the survey found that 24.4 percent of adults with diabetes asked their doctor for a lower-cost prescription. While skipping doses was most common among uninsured people, it was reported even among some people with health insurance: 14 percent of adults aged 18 to 64 with private health insurance reported not taking their medication as prescribed because of cost. (Sullivan, 8/21)

Stat: Gilead Contests Government Patents On A Controversial HIV Prevention Pill

In an unexpected move, Gilead Sciences (GILD) is challenging patents held by the federal government for using the Truvada pill to prevent HIV, a drug that has sparked controversy due to its cost and the extent to which taxpayer dollars funded crucial research. The drug maker said it asked the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to examine the patents, which AIDS activists have argued would entitle the government to collect royalties from Gilead and use the funds to combat the virus. However, a Gilead official said the company refused to agree to a license in talks with the Department of Health and Human Services over the past three years. (SIlverman, 8/21)

Oregon Live: Oregon’s 25 Most-Expensive Prescription Drugs

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation released a list of the top 25 most-expensive prescription drugs in Oregon this week. These are the drugs that “contribute the most to annual spending by health insurance companies.” According to insurance commissioner Andrew Stolfi, this and other lists released by the division “highlight the goal of the drug price transparency program.” (Acker, 8/21)

California Healthline: Shopping Abroad For Cheaper Medication? Here’s What You Need To Know

In its effort to temper the sky-high prices Americans pay for many vital medications, the Trump administration last month unveiled a plan that would legalize the importation of selected prescription drugs from countries where they sell for far less. But the plan addresses imports only at the wholesale level; it is silent about the transactions by millions of Americans who already buy their medications outside the United States. Americans routinely skirt federal law by crossing into Canada and Mexico or tapping online pharmacies abroad to buy prescription medications at a fraction of the price they would pay at home. (Wolfson, 8/22)

Boston Globe: Oncorus Raises $79.5M To Develop Solid Tumor Cancer Drug

Cambridge biotech Oncorus Inc. said Wednesday that it raised $79.5 million from new and existing investors to develop a new cancer treatment. Oncorus said this second round of funding for the startup was led by New-York based investment firms Cowen Healthcare Investments and Perceptive Advisors, along with investors from the previous round of financing including Cambridge-based MPM Capital. (Hagan, 8/21)

