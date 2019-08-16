Sky-High Surprise Bills From Air Ambulance Rides Under Scrutiny In Georgia

More insured patients are being hit by surprise medical bills, with air ambulance charges among the worst. The prices can be in the tens of thousands of dollars and more than half of rides in the U.S. on air ambulances are not in the passenger’s insurance network. Georgia legislators say they want to do something about that. The state is also looking to overhaul other aspects of its EMS services. And in Virginia, regulators will seek public input from residents about actions the state could take to limit surprise bills.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Officials, Feds Take Aim At Surprise Bills For Air Ambulances

Surprise bills sent to hospital patients who thought they were fully insured are increasingly rampant. And some of the most expensive bills are going to the most critical patients, those who were put on air ambulance flights. Lawmakers in Georgia and in Washington say they want to stop it. (Hart, 8/15)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Drafting New Rules For Choosing Ambulance Services

As controversies have erupted across the state over how ambulance providers are selected, a committee of top EMS officials is working to rewrite the rules. The committee’s draft proposal, due out next week, is expected to call for a conflict-of-interest policy covering every member of the state’s 10 Emergency Medical Services councils. Members would be required to disclose the company they work for and if they own stock in an EMS company or a private ambulance provider. (Berard, 8/15)

The Associated Press: Virginia Regulators Seek Input On Surprise Medical Bills

Virginians can soon tell regulators what the state should do to limit surprise medical bills. The State Corporation Commission announced Wednesday that it will hold a public hearing in Richmond on Sept. 12 on high charges insured patients can face when a member of a medical team that treats them is not in their insurer’s network. (8/15)

