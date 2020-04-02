Skyrocketing Gun Sales: Virus Fears Fuel Second Busiest Month, Double Purchases In Some States

“People are nervous that there’s a certain amount of civil disorder that might come if huge numbers of people are sick and a huge number of institutions are not operating normally,” said Timothy Lytton, an expert on the gun industry. Public health news stemming from the outbreak is on abortion, domestic abuse, foster children and sobriety, as well

The New York Times: About 2 Million Guns Were Sold In The U.S. As Virus Fears Spread

Americans bought about two million guns in March, according to a New York Times analysis of federal data. It was the second-busiest month ever for gun sales, trailing only January 2013, just after President Barack Obama’s re-election and the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. With some people fearful that the pandemic could lead to civil unrest, gun sales have been skyrocketing. In the past, fear of gun-buying restrictions has been the main driver of spikes in gun sales, far surpassing the effects of mass shootings and terrorist attacks alone. (Collins and Yaffe-Bellany, 4/1)

The Washington Post: As More States Look To Ban Abortion During Pandemic, Legal Battles Erupt Nationwide

A growing number of states are seeking to ban abortion during the current coronavirus-related public health emergency by classifying it as an unnecessary medical procedure, sparking legal battles nationwide. A federal appeals court ruled this week that Texas, one of the first states to enact such a ban, can temporarily prohibit abortions from taking place. The ruling came fewer than 24 hours after a federal judge in Austin lifted the statewide restriction on abortions that went into effect after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed an executive order March 22 halting all procedures that were not "immediately medical necessary" to save a life. (Hernandez and Barnes, 4/1)

CNN: Women Are Using Code Words At Pharmacies To Escape Domestic Violence

On Sunday, a woman walked into a pharmacy in the French city of Nancy, one of the few public places still open after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of a dangerous virus. But the woman wasn't there for medicine; she was there to tell the pharmacist that her partner had abused her. Soon after, the woman's spouse was arrested by police. (Kottasova and Di Donato, 4/2)

NBC News: Foster Kids Who Can't Visit Parents Are Struggling Under Coronavirus Isolation, Advocates Say

A typical morning for Arnie Eby begins at 6 a.m. He and his wife, Donna, fix breakfast for their four adopted kids and three foster children, then check their backpacks and pack lunch boxes. Once his wife heads to work as the health manager of a local Head Start program, he sees the children onto five different school buses and then sits down for a cup of coffee. (Radnofsky, 4/2)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Outbreak Creates Addiction Recovery Challenges

Charlie Campbell has been sober nearly 13 years. These days, it’s harder than ever for him to stay that way. His dad is recovering from COVID-19 in a suburban Seattle hospital. His mom, who has dementia, lives in a facility that now bars visitors because of the coronavirus. A good friend recently killed himself. (4/1)

