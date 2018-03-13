Small ‘Hungry’ Firm Goes Up Against Centene In Bidding War Over Iowa’s Privatized Medicaid Program

The two companies are bidding to replace AmeriHealth Caritas, which pulled out of Iowa's privatized Medicaid program last fall after losing hundreds of millions of dollars on the project. Outlets report on Medicaid news out of Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota and Ohio as well.

Des Moines Register: Centene Wants To Help Run Iowa's Privatized Medicaid Program

The federal government's former top Medicaid administrator wants to invest in Iowa's controversial Medicaid managed-care program. So does one of the country's largest health-care companies. That news came Monday as state officials disclosed they had received two bids from firms that want to help run Iowa's $5 billion Medicaid program, which covers health care for a fifth of Iowans. (Leys, 3/12)

The CT Mirror: CT Bill Would Require That Certain Medicaid Enrollees Work

A number of legislative Republicans are advocating a bill aimed at imposing work requirements for some Medicaid recipients while also doing away with exemptions from work requirements now allowed to some food stamp recipients in Connecticut. (Rigg, 3/12)

The Associated Press: Rauner Signs New Medicaid Funding Plan For Hospitals

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a Medicaid funding plan Monday that aims to ensure hospitals in impoverished communities are adequately funded, although two South Side Chicago facilities say they will not be able to afford to stay open under the measure. The legislation changes the state's $3.5 billion hospital assessment program to comply with federal mandates that more patients be covered by cost-cutting managed care organizations. It also adds oversight, tracking managed-care organizations following opposition complaints that such organizations often hurt hospital cash flow by denying claims or delaying payments. (Zimmerman, 3/12)

Pioneer Press: Minnesota GOP Lawmakers Want People On Medicaid To Work If They’re Able

Republican lawmakers in the Minnesota Legislature want to require the state’s “able bodied” Medicaid recipients to be working, looking for a job or in school. House Speaker Kurt Daudt joined Rep. Kelly Fenton, R-Woodbury, in sponsoring a bill that would impose work requirements for those receiving public health care assistance who are not the sole caregiver for a child nor someone with disabilities. They believe the requirements will boost the number of people participating in the state’s workforce. (Magan, 3/12)

Columbus Dispatch: CVS Accused Of Using Medicaid Roles In Ohio To Push Out Competition

Pharmacy giant CVS stands accused of overcharging Ohio taxpayers millions in an attempt to drive out retail competition — a charge that CVS flatly denies. Bottom line: The company allegedly boosts its profits by overcharging insurers for medications while often reimbursing pharmacists less than the cost of the drug, critics say. As a result, retail pharmacies in the Buckeye State have been dropping like flies, and state regulators are looking at ways to bring more transparency to a Medicaid benefits-management system that CVS dominates. (Candisky and Schladen, 3/12)

