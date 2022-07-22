Small Turtles May Be To Blame For 11-State Salmonella Outbreak
The CDC announced the discovery of a link to purchases of turtles with shells less than 4 inches long. Separately, the CDC said another 17 puzzling hepatitis cases in children had been reported, and the new 988 suicide hotline is encountering mistrust in black communities.
CBS News:
Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Small Turtles
A salmonella outbreak has been linked to small turtles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. So far, 15 people have been sickened across 11 states, with five requiring hospitalization. (Freiman, 7/21)
CIDRAP:
CDC Reports 17 More Unexplained Hepatitis Cases In Kids
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has received 17 more reports of unexplained pediatric hepatitis cases that are under investigation, raising the nation's total to 355. The number of states reporting cases remained the same, at 42. (7/21)
AP:
Mistrust Lingers In Black Communities Amid 988 Launch
“This is a critical question,” said John Palmieri, a senior medical advisor at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration official. “The suicide rate trends are alarming for Black youth. SAMHSA is committed to working with trusted partners in the Black community to address inequity in access to mental health care services.” (Goldberg, 7/21)