Smart Thermometers Reveal That Social Distancing Measures Might Be Having Desired Effect

Kinsa, a maker of internet-connected thermometers, has more than 1 million in circulation and has been getting up to 162,000 daily temperature readings since COVID-19 began spreading in the country. As of noon Wednesday, the company’s live map showed fevers holding steady or dropping almost universally across the country.

The New York Times: Restrictions Are Slowing Coronavirus Infections, New Data Suggest

Harsh measures, including stay-at-home orders and restaurant closures, are contributing to rapid drops in the numbers of fevers — a signal symptom of most coronavirus infections — recorded in states across the country, according to intriguing new data produced by a medical technology firm. At least 248 million Americans in at least 29 states have been told to stay at home. It had seemed nearly impossible for public health officials to know how effective this measure and others have been in slowing the coronavirus. (McNeil, 3/30)

Los Angeles Times: Social Distancing Is Slowing The Coronavirus In Seattle. But It's Not Enough, Study Says

Social distancing is reducing transmission of the coronavirus in the Seattle area, but not enough to contain it, according to a new study. It estimated that by March 18, each newly infected person was transmitting the virus to an average of 1.4 other people — down from 2.7 in late February, before bans on gatherings and other measures were put in place. But to start reducing the growth in new cases, that figure would have to fall below one. (Read, 3/30)

Politico: Bend It Like The Bay Area: Doctors See Flatter Curve After 2 Weeks Of Social Isolation

State leaders and doctors are cautiously optimistic that the Bay Area's early moves to lock down residents two weeks ago have prevented surges of coronavirus patients from overwhelming the region's health care capacity thus far. Six Bay Area counties were first in the country to adopt aggressive tactics with an enforceable March 16 order requiring residents to stay at home. Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly followed with a statewide order three days later restricting the state's 40 million residents from all but essential activities. (Kahn and Marinucci, 3/30)

CNN: California Doctors 'Cautiously Hopeful' Early Shelter At Home Measures Are Working

Two weeks after San Francisco issued the country's first shelter-in-place order for residents to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, hospital emergency rooms throughout the region appear to be seeing the early effects. "The surge we have been anticipating has not yet come," Dr. Jahan Fahimi, an emergency physician and medical director at the University of California, San Francisco, told CNN. "We're all kind of together holding our breaths." (Simon and Becker, 3/31)

