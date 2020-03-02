Smartphones Could Become Savior In War Against Coronavirus, But Some Obstacles Stand In The Way

“Telehealth can be a force multiplier that helps protect health workers and extends their reach, and should absolutely be seized upon,” said Eric Perakslis, of Duke University. But there are obstacles to telehealth in the U.S., since its health care system is not well-suited to widely adopt digital health tools.

Stat: Telehealth Can Help Fight Coronavirus, But There Are Obstacles In The U.S.

As the world braces for the spread of disease caused by the new coronavirus, public health officials are calling on clinicians and health systems to embrace a set of tools that are technically already within reach: smartphones. This week, officials from both the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization urged hospitals and clinics to expand their use of telehealth services — also known as remote or virtual care — to help triage the sick and keep the worried well out of already-crowded medical facilities.In the eyes of many clinicians and public health experts, telehealth’s moment has arrived. (Brodwin, 2/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Reveals Limits Of AI Health Tools

Technology and health-care companies are racing to roll out new tools to test for and eventually treat the coronavirus epidemic spreading around the world. One sector that is holding back: Makers of artificial-intelligence-enabled diagnostic tools, increasingly championed by companies, health-care systems and governments as a substitute for routine doctor-office visits. (Olson, 2/29)

