Smartphones, Prevalence Of SUVs Cited As Possible Factors In Sharp Rise Of U.S. Pedestrian Deaths

An estimated 6,227 people died on foot from car crashes nationwide last year, the most since 1990. “The alarm bells continue to sound on this issue," said Jonathan Adkins, the executive director of the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The Associated Press: Study: US Pedestrian Deaths Hit Highest Number Since 1990

The number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roads last year was the highest in 28 years, according to a report from a safety organization. Using data reported by states, the Governors Highway Safety Association estimates that 6,227 pedestrians were killed last year. That’s up 4 percent from 2017 and 35 percent since 2008. The association blames the increase on factors that include distracted or impaired drivers, more people walking to work, and more SUVs on the road, which cause more severe injuries in collisions with people on foot. (2/28)

The Wall Street Journal: Pedestrian Deaths Reach Highest Level In Nearly 30 Years

Pedestrian deaths now account for about 16% of motor-vehicle crash deaths, up from 12% a decade ago. In that span, all other traffic deaths grew by less than 5%. “We’re killing way too many pedestrians. This has got to be a high priority,” said Jonathan Adkins, executive director of the nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association, which represents state highway-safety offices and commissioned the report. (Calvert, 2/28)

