Social Media Users Are Required To Disclose Relationships With Companies. Does That Apply To Doctors On Trips Sponsored By Companies?

Doctors were gushing on social media about a trip that had been sponsored by a new Botox rival. Should they fall under the FTC requirement that social media users be transparent when they're promoting a product? Ethicists weigh in. In other news from the health industry, CVS will start requiring third-party testing on vitamins and supplements sold in its pharmacies, and Nestle enters talks to sell its skin-health business.

The New York Times: A Rival To Botox Invites Doctors To Party In Cancun, With Fireworks, Confetti And Social Media Posts

Top plastic surgeons and cosmetic dermatologists gathered at the Ritz-Carlton in Cancun one weekend this month to learn about a wrinkle-smoothing injection, Jeuveau, that goes on sale this week. Jeuveau’s manufacturer, Evolus, billed the event as an advisory board meeting. But it also appeared to double as a lavish launch party for Jeuveau, which the company is hoping will compete against Botox in a crowded market that also includes two other products. (Thomas, 5/15)

The Wall Street Journal: CVS Health To Require Third-Party Testing Of Vitamins, Supplements

CVS Health Corp. said its pharmacies will require third-party testing on all of the vitamins and supplements sold online and in its stores. CVS said Wednesday that the third-party testing would seek to verify the accuracy of the ingredients listed on the supplement facts panel of vitamins and supplements and to ensure the products are free from certain additives and ingredients. (Chin, 5/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Nestlé Enters Exclusive Talks To Sell Skin-Health Business

Nestlé SA has entered exclusive talks to sell its skin-health business to private-equity firm EQT and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $10.1 billion, its latest move to reshape its sprawling portfolio and revive sluggish growth. The Swiss consumer goods giant said in September it was exploring options for the unit as part of a broader effort by Chief Executive Mark Schneider to reinvigorate Nestlé’s portfolio and focus more on coffee, pet care and consumer health. (Blackstone and Dummett, 5/16)

