Software To Curb Hospital Readmissions?

The Wall Street Journal: UMass Memorial Tests Software To Curb Hospital Readmissions

Stung by a multimillion-dollar penalty for failing to meet new patient readmissions standards set by Medicare, UMass Memorial Health Care is using transaction analytics software to reduce frequent and costly readmissions for patients with heart attacks, heart failure and pneumonia (Boulton, 12/3).

