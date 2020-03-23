Some Democratic Voters Want To See More Biden, But 2020 Candidate Has Slipped To Background

Former Vice President Joe Biden has not made an appearance on camera in front of the public since he gave a brief live-streamed address from his home last Tuesday. Biden says he plans to give remarks today, but Democratic voters are expressing frustration that he hasn't been talking more to the public during this time of crisis.

The New York Times: Biden Addresses A Visibility Question: ‘How Do We Get More Of You?’

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the likely Democratic nominee against President Trump in this year’s general election, was asked a question during a virtual fund-raiser on Sunday that reflected a challenge looming over his campaign as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies. “What I’m concerned about is that we see Donald Trump every day with this crisis giving his press report,” said one donor, according to a pool report from the fund-raiser, which was conducted by telephone. “And I would just love to see you more. Like, how do we get more of you and less of him on our airwaves?” (Kaplan, 3/22)

The Hill: Biden Says He Will Broadcast Regular Coronavirus Briefings

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday he will begin broadcasting regular briefings about the coronavirus pandemic from his home in Delaware, following criticism from some on the left that he’s been absent as the public health crisis has escalated. During a telefundraiser on Sunday, a donor told Biden that he wanted to see the former vice president cut a more public profile when it comes to the government's coronavirus response. (Easley, 3/22)

In other election news —

Politico: As Campaigns Move Online, America’s Chief Watchdog Isn’t Following

In a flash of virus anxiety and social distancing, American electioneering has moved almost entirely online: Voter townhalls are being replaced by digital meetups, campaign rallies are now streamed speeches and donor one-on-ones are moving to FaceTime. In campaign advertising, that shift was long underway, with money moving from old-school broadcast and print ads to a flurry of custom messages on social media and search engines. (Scola, 3/23)

Politico: Coronavirus Upends The Battle For The House

The impeachment furor that consumed Washington for nearly a year has dissipated amid a far more urgent political storm: the coronavirus outbreak. Any trace of President Donald Trump’s impeachment has vanished from Capitol Hill, cable news and the campaign trail. And long gone is the pervasive sense of anxiety that once gripped vulnerable Democrats after their votes to impeach Trump, which they feared could cost them their seats and possibly control of the House. (Ferris and Mutnick, 3/23)

Stateline: States Begin Prep For Mail-In Voting In Presidential Election

Election officials in states with restrictive absentee requirements are looking for ways to allow as many voters as possible to use absentee ballots, a safer alternative to in-person voting in a global pandemic. If this crisis continues into November, however, some experts warn that a pivot to voting by mail could strain state resources and disenfranchise certain voters if not handled properly. (Vasilogambros, 3/23)

