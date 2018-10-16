Some Experts Say CVS-Aetna Merger Would Improve Care, While Others Worry It Would Reduce Choices For Patients

No matter the outcome, the massive $69 billion deal between the pharmacy chain and the health insurer will likely transform the health care landscape if it gets final approval from state regulators.

MPR: CVS-Aetna Merger A Big Deal In Minn., Or Not?

CVS and Aetna have said they expect to cut administrative and patient care costs by steering Aetna customers to walk-in clinics in CVS stores for less expensive medical services. What that means in Minnesota isn't clear. (Moylan, 10/15)

PBS NewsHour: What Will CVS-Aetna Mega-Merger Mean For Consumer Choice?

Last week, CVS and insurance giant Aetna finalized a nearly $70 billion merger. The deal could impact where people get their care, how they get their drugs and how much choice they have. (Woodruff, 10/15)

