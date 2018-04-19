Some Good News About Marriage: Melanoma Patients Have Improved Survival Rates

Early detection is key, researchers say, and spouses play an important role by spotting unusual looking moles and encouraging visits to dermatologists.

The Associated Press: Spouses Can Boost Early Detection For Melanoma Patients

There's an extra bonus to marriage for melanoma patients: They tend to be diagnosed in earlier more treatable stages than patients who are unmarried, widowed or divorced, a new study says. Spouses may be apt to notice suspicious moles on their partners that could signal melanoma, the most dangerous type skin cancer. More importantly, they may also be more inclined to nag their partners to get those moles checked out, the researchers said. (4/18)

The New York Times: Married People Less Likely To Die From Melanoma

“The take-home point is not only that people should get regular skin exams, but also to bring someone with you to the visit,” said the senior author, Dr. Giorgos C. Karakousis, an associate professor of surgery at the University of Pennsylvania. “Having someone with you can help you make good decisions. And maybe dermatologists should alter their treatment strategy by suggesting more frequent visits for single people.” (Bakalar, 4/18)

