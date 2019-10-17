Some Health Experts Urge Congress To Take Action On E-Cigarettes, But Others Warn It Could Backfire

The House Energy and Commerce Committee's health subcommittee heard from public health experts about legislation that would try to address the vaping crisis in teens. While multiple experts spoke in favor of such efforts, others warned that it could be devastating to adults trying to quit traditional cigarettes. In other news on the issue: the death toll climbs in the lung-illness outbreak, researchers continue to search for causes, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Lawmakers Pressed To Take Action On E-Cigarettes

Some public-health experts urged lawmakers Wednesday to pass legislation aimed at curtailing the use of e-cigarettes, particularly in teenagers and young adults, while others cautioned that such steps could backfire. A House bill would ban flavors in all tobacco products and prohibit advertising e-cigarette use to youths, among other steps. It comes amid a wave of about 1,300 recent U.S. respiratory illnesses linked to vaping and after the Trump administration said it intends to ban flavored e-cigarettes. (Burton, 10/16)

Politico Pro: Lawmakers Press Top CDC Official On Role Of THC Vapes In Health Crisis

House appropriators pressed a top CDC official in a hearing this morning about what policies and funding the public health agency needs to get more answers on marijuana and THC vapes. Some lawmakers at the House Appropriations health subcommittee asked whether it would help to reschedule marijuana and make it easier to conduct research. (Owermohle, 10/16)

CQ: Democrats Avoid Marijuana Debate Within Vaping Discussion

An increasing number of injuries and deaths tied to vaping is prompting Congress to debate legislation to restrict sales of nicotine e-cigarettes — but lawmakers are less clear on what to do about marijuana, even though most people who fell ill said they vaped THC. Lawmakers have surer footing on nicotine e-cigarettes, given their well-documented problems with use by young people. Shifting societal views on marijuana could complicate how to handle the drug’s role in the national outbreak. (Siddons, 10/16)

The Associated Press: Officials Say Death Of Montana Teenager Was Vaping-Related

Health officials say a teenager in Montana has died of a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Tuesday it was the state's first recorded death connected to e-cigarette use. (10/16)

The Star Tribune: Two More Minnesotans Have Died From Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses

Two more Minnesotans have died from vaping-related lung illnesses, raising the state’s toll to three and prompting health officials to issue new warnings about vaping illegal cannabis substances. The state’s first death was reported last month by the Minnesota Department of Health. So far, the state has seen 73 confirmed or probable cases of severe lung injury associated with vaping, with an additional 32 cases under review. (Howatt, 10/16)

CNN: New Vaping Study Links E-Liquids To Lung Inflammation

A new study suggests that vaping e-liquids, specifically propylene glycol and glycerin, may lead to some inflammation in the lungs -- but more research is needed to determine just how much inflammation may occur over a prolonged period of time. The study, published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research on Wednesday, found that in people who had never smoked, after using e-cigarettes just twice daily for a month, levels of propylene glycol in their system was linked with changes in inflammatory cell counts in their lungs, although the magnitude of changes was small. (Howard, 10/16)

KCUR: To Discourage Vaping Among Youth, Missouri Gov. Parson Mandates Education Campaign

Calling vaping-related illnesses among Missouri’s youth an epidemic, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed an executive order mandating education to discourage usage. Thousands have been sickened across the country due to vaping-related illnesses. In Missouri, there have been 22 reported illnesses and one death as of Oct. 4. The majority of those cases involve people between the ages of 15 and 24. (Driscoll, 10/16)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Law Requiring Tobacco Buyers To Be 21 Takes Effect

It’s now a misdemeanor in Ohio to sell or provide tobacco or vaping products to people under 21. Ohio’s health director says the change is meant to prevent people from starting the habits, to protect young brains from the possible negative effects of nicotine and to create a bigger age gap between minors and the people who might buy cigarettes or vapes for them. Ohio’s statewide Tobacco 21 law goes into effect Thursday, making it a misdemeanor to sell or provide cigarettes and other tobacco products, vaping devices and vape liquid to anyone younger than 21. (Viviano, 10/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription