Some Hospitals Restrict Visitors Due To RSV And Flu Surges

As respiratory cases soar, several hospital systems in Arizona and North Carolina are limiting visitors. And news outlets report on capacity at other facilities with hospitalizations on the rise.

Arizona Republic: Arizona's Largest Health System Imposes Visitor Restrictions Because Of Flu, Other Viruses

The number of flu cases in Arizona is nearly 16 times higher than it was at this time last year, and some hospitals are taking action with earlier-than-usual visitor restrictions. Phoenix-based Banner Health, which is Arizona's largest health care system, announced this week that because of increased flu and other respiratory viruses in circulation, it would be implementing visitor restrictions at all its hospitals effective Monday. Scottsdale-based HonorHealth implemented visitor restrictions on Monday, and officials with Phoenix-based Valleywise Health are weighing taking similar action. (Innes, 11/17)

The Charlotte Observer: Flu Spike Force NC Hospitals To Limit Some Visitors

As a result of a rapid increase in flu cases and other respiratory viruses throughout the state, several North Carolina healthcare systems have enforced strict visitation restrictions at hospitals. “Out of concern for the health and well-being of the community, and due to the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children, several North Carolina health systems ask that children 12 and under not visit patients who are hospitalized,” Atrium Health said Tuesday in a joint statement along with neighboring regional health care systems. (Santiago, 11/18)

KHOU: As RSV Cases Rise, 67 Pediatric ICU Beds Available In All Of Texas

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are continuing to strain hospitals across the county. Texas hospitals are also seeing an earlier-than-normal surge in cases. On Wednesday, Texas had just 67 open pediatric ICU beds across the entire state. (Talarico, 11/16)

KOMO: With Hospitals Overwhelmed By RSV, Health Officials Urge Caution For Holiday Gatherings

Health officials with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital said that patients are still waiting hours to get seen with one of the longest wait times earlier this week hitting 12 hours and on Wednesday they said they saw over 220 patients. “We’re making sure that we have capacity to treat those that come see us and make sure that we prioritize the sickest and the youngest," said Ben Whitworth, Chief Operating Officer with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. (Vargas, 11/17)

The Boston Globe: Harvard Doctors Warn Of Viral Triple Threat For The Holidays

As Americans gather for the holidays, Harvard doctors are warning that three dangerous respiratory viruses are circulating — and threaten to become unwelcome guests at the festivities. “We are in the midst of a true triple-demic,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. (Freyer, 11/17)

President Biden sidesteps a national emergency declaration —

NBC News: Biden Administration Sidesteps Calls To Declare RSV A Health Emergency

The Biden administration on Thursday sidestepped calls from pediatric groups that have been urging the government to declare a public health emergency in response to the surge in respiratory illnesses in children. (Alba, Egan and Bendix, 11/17)

More on RSV and flu —

The Hill: What To Know About RSV Vaccine Candidates And Monoclonal Antibodies

Pfizer has an RSV vaccine candidate called RSVpreF. It is going through clinical trials in pregnant patients and in older adults. Maternal immunization, or the administration of a vaccine during pregnancy, is one way to get antibodies to newborns. The parent’s body produces antibodies as an immune reaction to the vaccine and can pass those antibodies to the baby through the placenta. Most adults have been exposed to RSV and have antibodies present. The vaccine boosts antibody response, and doctors can time when it is given to pregnant people so their babies have the highest chance of getting the benefits passively before they are born. (Hou, 11/18)

Scientific American: Why Did Flu Season Start So Early This Year?

“Typically, the population-level immunity is what counts in terms of how many infections we are going to see” in a given season, says Arnold S. Monto, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. “Now almost everybody is going around unmasked, so we have the situation where [flu] transmission can go back to what we have normally seen,” he says. The fact that fewer people currently have antibodies against the flu because they weren’t exposed to it during the pandemic may be facilitating the spread of the virus, he adds. That doesn’t mean that lack of exposure to a virus impairs an individual’s immune system, a misconception that is sometimes referred to as “immunity debt.” (Lenharo, 11/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription