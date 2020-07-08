Some ICUs Are Running Out Of Beds As Hospitalizations Spike In Most States
In Florida, 56 intensive care units are at or over capacity while 35 others are nearing it. And doctors in Texas and Arizona voice deep concerns about their ability to treat enough patients.
PBS NewsHour:
More States Are Seeing ICUs Reach Capacity As Coronavirus Spreads
Coronavirus infections are on the rise in 42 states, with the national total passing the 3 million mark. In the hardest-hit areas, including parts of Florida, intensive care units are filled to the brim with patients, and communities are grappling with testing shortages and delays. But some officials, including President Trump, are downplaying the crisis and pushing to reopen. (Yang, 7/7)
CNN:
Texas And Arizona ER Doctors Say They Are Losing Hope As Hospitals Reach Capacity
As concerns over the capacity of hospitals resurface amid surging Covid-19 cases, two emergency room doctors say they worry about where the pandemic could take them next. Dr. Mina Tran, an emergency room doctor in Texas, said 70 to 80% of her patients have been admitted with upper respiratory or coronavirus complaints. In Arizona, which saw its lowest-ever number of available ICU beds Tuesday, Dr. Murtaza Akhter told Lemon so many patients are coming in that he is already having to make tough decisions over resources. (Holcombe, 7/8)
CNN:
US Coronavirus: 56 Florida Hospital ICUs Have Hit Capacity
The worsening coronavirus pandemic hit a series of somber peaks across the United States on Tuesday, renewing fears that more hospitals could be overloaded with Covid-19 patients. At least 56 intensive care units in Florida hospitals reached capacity on Tuesday, state officials said. Another 35 hospitals show ICU bed availability of 10% or less, according to the Agency for Health Care Administration in that state. (Chavez and Holcombe, 7/7)
Reuters:
Dozens Of Florida Hospitals Out Of Available ICU Beds, State Data Shows
More than four dozen hospitals in Florida reported that their intensive care units (ICUs) have reached full capacity on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge in the state and throughout the country. Hospital ICUs were full at 54 hospitals across 25 of Florida’s 67 counties, according to data published on Tuesday morning by the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. More than 300 hospitals were included in the report, but not all had adult ICUs. (Caspani and Borter, 7/7)