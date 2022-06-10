Some Local Officials On Alert About Price Gouging For Infant Formula

Officials in several cities announce efforts to stop any retailers from profiting from the shortages of formula. Also, Politico reports on the initial lax White House response and finds that officials were in the dark about the scope of the shortages because they misjudged manufacturers' reserve stocks.

WYMT: KY AG’s Office Activates Price Gouging Website, Hotline In Response To Baby Formula Shortage

Kentuckians now have a new website and phone hotline to help with reporting suspected price gouging when it comes to baby formula. The Attorney General’s Office announced the move on Thursday in response to the ongoing nationwide shortage. KRS 367.374 outlines the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price “which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration.” (Robinson, 6/10)

CBS8.com: City Attorney To Prosecute Baby Formula Price Gouging

The national baby formula shortage has left many families feeling anxious. The City Attorney’s office says they plan to take action on any price gouging. Governor Gavin Newsom’s June 7th executive order prohibits sellers from selling baby formula for a price that is more than 10% greater than what they charged February 17th. "Unfortunately, people are charging anything because they know the demand is there and that is really what we are focused on. We want to make sure consumers are protected," said Senior Chief Deputy City Attorney for the City of San Diego, Mark Ankcorn. (Cohen, 6/9)

WUSA9.com: DC Council Bill Bans Formula Price Gouging

The D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill banning prince gouging on baby formula price gouging during an ongoing shortage nationwide. The "Infant Formula Consumer Protection Act," introduced by Councilmember Brianne K Nadeau, now goes to Mayor Muriel Bowser's desk for her signature. It would be in effect for 90 days. The Council will hold a second vote on a temporary measure that would be in effect for 225 days at its next legislative meeting. (Pusatory, 6/8)

More news on the formula shortage —

Politico: Not 'A Top Level Crisis': What The White House Initially Missed About The Infant Formula Shortage

White House officials initially thought the situation was under control when a major infant formula plant shut down and issued a recall in February. Part of the reason for that, Biden officials now privately acknowledge, was that they did not have complete data on retail stock rates for infant formula, which kept them in the dark about the true scope of the emerging shortages. The rush by the country’s leading formula companies to push all their reserve stocks into the market may also have distorted the data, giving the White House a false sense of security. (Lee, 6/9)

Dallas Morning News: DFW Airport Fields Massive Delivery Of Much-Needed Baby Formula

A flight from Germany carrying 110,000 pounds of infant formula landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday as part of a federally coordinated effort to mitigate the nationwide shortage. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson welcomed the third Operation Fly Formula flight, which was stocked with enough Nestle infant formula to make about 1.6 million 8-ounce bottles. (Wolf, 6/9)

KDSK: Websites That Help Track Hot Electronics Items Now Track Baby Formula

Aside from hunting and gathering on their own, caregivers should know that some websites are now offering their services to look for inventory. Here are at least three that typically hunt for hard-to-find electronics and hot deals, but now are offering their services to find baby formula. (Li, 6/10)

The Daily American: Pennsylvania Increases Support For New Baby Formula Manufacturer

Gov. Tom Wolf announced an additional $8.5 million funding support for ByHeart, the newest FDA-registered baby formula manufacturer in the country, which is located in Pennsylvania. "This investment will support feeding up to 500,000 more babies in the next two years and nearly half of that in the next 6 months," according to Wolf in a media release. The additional 500,000 babies represents more than 15% of new births in the U.S. annually, he wrote. (Ellich, 6/10)

St. Louis Public Radio: Amid Baby Formula Shortage, Missouri Milk Donors Keep The Milk Flowing

The ongoing shortage of baby formula is affecting more than just families that depend on formula to feed their kids. Some parents are turning to breastmilk when they can’t find their child’s preferred formula. An Indiana-based nonprofit called the Milk Bank saw an 89% spike in demand for milk in the past year. The Milk Bank focuses on serving families in Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky — and Missouri donors have stepped up to the plate. Jenna Streit of the Milk Bank said the organization heard from an average of 13 Missouri milk donors every month in 2021. But in May 2022, as the formula shortage left store shelves bare and parents turning to Facebook swap groups, the group received more than 100 inquiries from Missouri moms offering their services. (Wicentowski and Rogers, 6/9)

Also —

ABC News: Start-Ups Hope For A Better Baby Formula In The Future

Three startups, Wilk, Biomilq and Haliana, are using bioengineering to create new baby formula products that scientists hope will be a better substitute for breastmilk in the future. Wilk and Biomilq use human breast cells as their starting point, coaxing the cells to produce milk on their own in a lab, while Haliana uses yeast to produce the proteins found in human breast milk. Wilk, which has its lab outside of Tel Aviv, has been using breast milk and mammary cells that have been removed during breast reduction surgeries and provided by a local hospital. (Moscufo, 6/9)

