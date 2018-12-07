Some Minnesota Seniors Getting Extra Time To Choose A Medicare Plan

Minnesota residents losing their Cost plans will be eligible for a special enrollment period where they have until month’s end to buy replacement coverage that takes effect Jan. 1. For most other Medicare beneficiaries, the enrollment season ends today.

The Star Tribune: For 300,000-Plus In Minnesota, Friday Medicare Deadline Doesn't Apply

The annual open enrollment period for people selecting a Medicare health plan ends Friday, but that doesn’t mean the shopping season is over for more than 300,000 Minnesotans who are losing their Medicare Cost coverage next year. Beginning Saturday, people losing Cost plans will be eligible for a special enrollment period where they have until month’s end to buy replacement coverage that takes effect Jan. 1, and enrollment options that stretch into 2019. (Snowbeck, 12/6)

MPR: Seniors Dumped Off Medicare Cost Plans Frustrated, Angry

A change in federal law is forcing hundreds of thousands of elderly Minnesotans to replace their health plans that supplement Medicare coverage. Medicare is the national health insurance program for people age 65 and older and some disabled people. (Zdechlik, 12/7)

CNBC: Medicare's Open Enrollment Period Is About To End. Here's Why You Should Check Out Your Options

The program's annual enrollment period ends Friday. If you take no action, you'll automatically remain enrolled in your current plan. However, if you pass on the opportunity to see whether a better option exists, that decision could come with a cost. ... Also, look closely at your prescription drug coverage, whether through an Advantage Plan or a stand-alone Part D plan. Even if your premium goes down, the price of certain drugs could be higher for you. (O'Brien, 12/5)

