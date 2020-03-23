Some Prisoners Released Early As Crowded Jails Fear Prospect Of Widespread Outbreaks

Prisons in at least 16 states are sending home low-level offenders or inmates who are older or sickly home early due to coronavirus fears. Other steps taken by prison officials include banning visitors and restricting prisoners' activities.

The Wall Street Journal: Jails Release Prisoners, Fearing Coronavirus Outbreak

Local governments across the U.S. are releasing thousands of inmates in an unprecedented effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak in crowded jails and prisons. Jails in California, New York, Ohio, Texas and at least a dozen other states are sending low-level offenders and elderly or sickly inmates home early due to coronavirus fears. At other jails and prisons around the country, officials are banning visitors, restricting inmates’ movement and screening staff. (Elinson and Paul, 3/22)

Boston Globe: Mass. DOC Putting Prisoners’ Lives At Risk Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Advocates Say

Massachusetts is putting the lives of terminally ill or medically infirm prisoners at risk for COVID-19 by failing to quickly identify those who qualify for medical parole and release them before the virus could spread though the lockup facilities, according to inmate advocates. Ruth Greenberg, a lawyer who represents 10 inmates seeking medical parole, seven of whom are terminally ill, said the public health of her clients and others is at risk if Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials do not immediately act to protect the most vulnerable inmates. (Hilliard, 3/22)

Los Angeles Times: First Prisoner In California Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The first inmate within California’s prison system has tested positive for COVID-19. The prisoner is at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, state corrections officials announced on Sunday night. The officials also said that five prison workers have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Two are at California State Prison, Sacramento, outside of Folsom; one is at Folsom State Prison; and two are at the California Institution for Men in Chino. (John, 3/22)

The Hill: Report: Harvey Weinstein Tests Positive For COVID-19

Disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19 and been put in isolation in prison, the Niagara Gazette reported Sunday. Weinstein, a formerly powerful movie producer who was sentenced earlier this year to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, reportedly is being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, officials connected to the state prison system told CNHI publishers. He is one of two inmates at the facility who has tested positive. (Coleman, 3/22)

