Some Rough Waters May Upend Hopes For Smooth Sailing On Bipartisan Push To Lower Drug Prices

Combating high drug costs has been universally looked at as one of the few bipartisan issues that might get through the divided Congress. But the cracks are already starting to show even when it comes to relatively small-scale bills. Meanwhile, lawmakers are calling pharmaceutical benefit manager executives to appear in Congress next month.

The Hill: Divisions Emerge Over House Drug Price Bills

Divisions are emerging in the House over what lawmakers hoped would be a bipartisan push to lower drug prices. Drug pricing is a rare area where members of both parties think there is a chance for a deal this year. But as House Democrats took the first step on Wednesday to begin moving legislation forward, it was clear that even relatively small-scale drug pricing bills may not have a smooth path ahead. (Sullivan, 3/13)

Modern Healthcare: Generics Take The Spotlight As House Talks Drug Legislation

House lawmakers and representatives for generic drug companies clashed Wednesday over how to handle exclusivity periods in a way that will bring more generics to market. Witnesses before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's health panel warned lawmakers that a proposal to potentially override existing settlements between brand and generic drug manufacturers could disrupt business, and spur lawsuits that could ultimately go against Congress' goal of bringing more generics to market. (Luthi, 3/13)

The Star Tribune: UnitedHealth, Prime Therapeutics Called To Testify On Drug Costs

Executives at two Minnesota-based pharmaceutical benefit managers (PBMs) are being called to Congress as part of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee's ongoing probe of high drug prices. John Prince, the chief executive at UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx division, and Mike Kolar of Eagan-based Prime Therapeutics are two of five PBM executives that were invited to the April 3 hearing. (Snowbeck, 3/13)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: FDA OKs Generic Blood Pressure Drug In Wake Of Recalls

Since July, the Food and Drug Administration has announced voluntary recalls of blood pressure and heart medications from Major Pharmaceuticals, Solco Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Prinston Pharmaceuticals. To alleviate shortages caused by these recalls, the FDA on Tuesday approved a generic form of the blood pressure medication Diovan, or valsartan. (Clanton, 3/13)

