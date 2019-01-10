Some States Mull A Medicaid ‘Buy In’ As More Palatable Solution To Politically Polarizing ‘Medicare For All’ Plans

States have begun exploring the possibility of a Medicaid "buy in" as an attractive option for people who are struggling to find affordable coverage. With the strategy comes a plethora of questions, though, such as, who would be eligible and what benefits would be offered.

Stateline: Medicaid ‘Buy-In’ Could Be A New Health Care Option For The Uninsured

Even as calls for “Medicare for All” grow louder among Democrats in Washington, D.C., at least 10 states are exploring whether to allow residents to pay premiums to “buy in” to Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for the poor. Currently, Medicaid recipients pay for their coverage in only a handful of states, and the buy-in plans that states are considering might not offer the full range of benefits available to traditional beneficiaries. But advocates say the policies might be an appealing option for people hard-pressed to pay for plans on the health care exchanges, and spur competition that could lower prices for everybody. (Ollove, 1/10)

In other news on Medicaid —

Modern Healthcare: DSH: The Brewing Battle Over Billions That Could Get Complicated

The turnaround would be quick for a Senate proposal to redistribute the $12 billion in Medicaid disproportionate share hospital funds ahead of a key September deadline, but the push is underway for a policy change where state interests clash. Leaders of key congressional committees haven't yet signaled willingness to take on legislation that would shake up how the federal government disburses the money. Any overhaul would dramatically shift the amount of funds available for states to distribute to their hospitals—potential increases of millions of dollars in some cases and steep losses in others. (Luthi, 1/9)

Modern Healthcare: Health Insurers Are In For A Stable Ratings Future

The future looks stable for U.S. health insurers, according to a report by analysts at S&P Global. Job growth is bolstering the commercial health insurance market as workers enroll in employer-sponsored coverage. Aging Baby Boomers are commonly opting for Medicare Advantage, the privatized version of Medicare. And states are increasingly shifting their sickest residents to managed Medicaid programs. (LIvingston, 1/9)

And in the states —

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Medicaid Program Expands To Pay For Devices For Hearing-Impaired Adults

Several types of hearing devices will now be covered by Medicaid in Maryland for those over age 21, the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office of Deaf and Hard of Hearing announced Wednesday. Previously, the federal-state health program for the poor only covered hearing devices for those under age 21. The devices include hearing aids that amplify sound, cochlear implants that stimulate nerves and auditory osseointegrated devices that use bone conduction to pick up sounds. (Cohn, 1/9)

Tampa Bay Times: Castor, Democrats Urge DeSantis To Expand Medicaid

U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor of Tampa, Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg and Florida’s 11 other Democratic members of Congress urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to do something that Republicans have refused to do: expand Medicaid. (McGrory, 1/9)

