Some States See Progress In COVID Fight; Others Don’t
A mixed bag of success stories and failures among the states: mask mandates, check points and misjudgments.
AP:
Kansas Counties With Mask Mandate Show Steep COVID-19 Drop
Kansas counties that have mask mandates in place have seen a rapid drop in cases, while counties that only recommend their use have seen no decrease in cases, the state’s top health official said Wednesday. Dr. Lee Norman, the state health department’s top administrator, said Wednesday that overall statewide the numbers of new cases is favorable, but that the reduction of new cases is entirely in the counties that require masks be worn in public spaces. (Hegeman, 8/5)
Kaiser Health News and KCUR:
Missouri Voters Approve Medicaid Expansion Despite GOP Resistance
Despite strong opposition from Republicans and rural voters, Missouri on Tuesday joined 37 states and the District of Columbia in expanding its Medicaid program. Voters in Missouri approved creating a state constitutional amendment that will open Medicaid eligibility to include healthy adults starting July 1, 2021. Voters approved expansion by a margin of 6.5 percentage points. (Smith, 8/5)
Politico:
New York City Will Set Up Checkpoints To Enforce Quarantine For Travelers
New York City will set up checkpoints at entry points to the city to find travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates and order them to quarantine for two weeks, officials said Wednesday. The new checkpoints at bridges and tunnels will stop cars and seek to enforce quarantine orders imposed by New York State, which require people coming from 34 states and Puerto Rico to self isolate for up to 14 days to avoid spreading Covid-19. (Durkin, 8/5)
The Wall Street Journal:
California Bungles Its Fight Against Covid
California is trying to control its coronavirus outbreak without going into a second lockdown. It isn’t going smoothly. New Covid-19 infections in July surpassed the state’s total number of cases in the months prior. Deaths have climbed 34% over the past two weeks, hitting their highest daily total of the pandemic on Friday. In the past seven days, new cases hit all-time highs in Los Angeles County and in the agricultural heartland of Merced County. (Lovett, 8/5)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Louisiana Coronavirus: Nearly 1,500 Cases Reported; Almost 15,000 Patients Recovered In Last Week
The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 1,482 more coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths and 16 fewer hospitalizations in its daily noon update Wednesday. Nearly 15,000 more coronavirus patients were listed as 'presumed recovered' over the past week. (Disher, 8/5)
Dallas Morning News:
Coronavirus Has Infected About 1 In 50 Dallas County Residents; Tarrant Crosses 400-Death Mark
COVID-19 has been diagnosed in about 1 in 50 Dallas County residents, according to county data. Meanwhile, the county reported 508 new coronavirus cases and four deaths Wednesday. A Dallas man in his 40s who did not have underlying health conditions was among the dead, County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. (Jones, 8/5)
In news on crime and punishment —
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Prisoner Has COVID-19. Nessel Supports His Bid For Freedom
In a rare move, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday sent a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressing "strong support" for the commutation of a Flint man serving decades in prison. Nessel's recommendation that 69-year-old Michael Thompson be released comes as he is being treated for COVID-19 at a Michigan Department of Corrections hospital, according to his attorney. (Jackson, 8/5)