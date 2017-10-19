Some Tips To Help Decide Whether Popular Medicare Advantage Plans Are Right For You

These private insurance plan take the place of traditional Medicare and vary in coverage and cost.

CNBC: Here's How To Snag The Best Medicare Advantage Plan

Medicare open enrollment is underway, which means you have until Dec. 7 to sign up for an Advantage Plan or to make changes to the one you already have. If you're uncertain whether one of these plans is right for you, it's important to first understand your options. ... In simple terms, these plans provide coverage from an insurance company and take the place of original Medicare, comprised of Part A (in-patient coverage) and Part B (outpatient care). While regulated by the government, Advantage Plans are administered by insurers and can vary in terms of coverage and cost. (O'Brien, 10/18)

Kaiser Health News: Medicare Vs. Medicare Advantage: How To Choose

As health insurers struggle with shifting government policies and considerable uncertainty, one market remains remarkably stable: Medicare Advantage plans. That’s good news for seniors as they select coverage for the year ahead during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period (this year running from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7). ... Despite Medicare Advantage plans’ increasing popularity, several features — notably, the costs that older adults face in these plans and the extent to which members’ choice of doctors and hospitals is restricted — remain poorly understood. (Graham, 10/19)

And in news on Medicare payment models —

Modern Healthcare: ACOs For Specialty Providers Could Be Key To Medicare Savings

Providers saw promising savings from accountable care organization models over the last year, and recent data has shown the value-based programs could find more success in a relatively untapped area: specialty medicine. The CMS last week quietly released data showing that three ACO programs saved providers millions of dollars. Last year, the Comprehensive End-Stage Renal Disease Care Model saved $75 million, according to the agency. That's more than the $68 million saved by Pioneer ACOs, and the $48 million saved by NextGen ACOs in the same period. Pioneer and NextGen ACOs mainly focused on better coordinating the primary care needs for Medicare patients. (Dickson, 10/18)

