Some Voters Skeptical Of Republicans’ Promises To Protect Preexisting Conditions As GOP Tries To Dismantle Health Law In Court

Preexisting conditions protections are among the most popular provisions in the Affordable Care Act, even among GOP voters. After years of chipping away at the law, Republicans are scrambling to convince voters they'll keep that part while getting rid of the unpopular regulations. “How are you going to tell me you’re going to fix it when you’re on a lawsuit to invalidate the Affordable Care Act?” Missouri voter Denny Enloe said.

The Washington Post: GOP Candidates Pay The Price For Attempts To Kill Obamacare And Its Guarantee Of Coverage For Preexisting Conditions

In February, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley joined a Republican lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and with it protections for Americans suffering from preexisting medical conditions that previously could be excluded from insurance coverage. Now, running to unseat Democrat Claire McCaskill in one of the nation’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, Hawley is airing a sympathetic ad using the affliction of his 5-year-old son, diagnosed this year with a rare bone disease. (Jan, 10/3)

The Hill: GOP Lawmaker's Ad Pledges Support For Pre-Existing Condition Protections

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) on Wednesday released a reelection ad saying he wants to ensure protections for people with pre-existing conditions, making him the latest vulnerable Republican to highlight support for the ObamaCare provision. ... His campaign did not say how he is taking on the Republican party. A spokesman pointed to an op-ed from last year where Rohrabacher wrote that Medicare should bear all the costs of covering people with pre-existing conditions. (Weixel, 10/3)

