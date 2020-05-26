Sooner Than Expected: California Releases Plan For Reopening Of Churches, Synagogues, Mosques

Religious gatherings, banned in the state since March 19, can resume by following new state guidelines for reopening. Some church leaders are acting in open defiance of those new rules while others decide to wait longer to reunite their congregations. Church reopening news is reported from New Jersey, Florida and Virginia, as well.

ABC News: California Lays Out Pandemic Rules For Church Reopenings

Rabbi Shalom Rubanowitz looks forward to reopening his synagogue doors — if his congregation can balance the laws of God and California during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the state released a framework that will permit counties to allow in-person worship services. They include limiting worshipers to 100 or less, taking everyone's temperature, limiting singing and group recitations and not sharing prayer books or other items. (Dazio and Jablon, 5/26)

Politico: California Reopens Churches 3 Days After Trump Threatened To 'Override' States

Church services, which had been banned since Newsom's March 19 order, would look dramatically different under new state Department of Public Health guidelines. Religious services and funerals can host a maximum of 100 people, or 25 percent of building capacity, whichever is lower. The state also advised caution around church singing. A religious choir practice in Washington state became a "superspreading" event in March that resulted in the majority of attendees contracting Covid-19 and two deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Mays, 5/25)

The Hill: California To Allow Places Of Worship To Reopen, In-Store Retail Shopping To Resume

Trump said Friday he was designating all houses of worship nationwide as essential, claiming he would “override the governors” if they did not allow them to reopen. While several lawsuits have been filed challenging Newsom’s restrictions on in-person religious services, the state’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last week found in his favor against San Diego’s South Bay United Pentecostal Church, 2-1. (Budryk, 5/25)

KQED: California Issues Guidelines For Places Of Worship To Reopen At Limited Capacity

Places of worship in California can reopen for services, but only after they make major modifications based on a set of guidelines released Monday by state health officials. The guidelines, issued by the California Department of Public Health, leave it to the discretion of individual counties to decide whether religious gatherings in their jurisdictions can resume. If local officials give the go-ahead, places of worship must limit attendance to 25% capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees — whichever is lower — for at least the first 21 days after reopening. (Federis, 5/25)

Politico: Places Of Worship 'May Not Be Safe' For Some, Birx Says

Places of worship "may not be safe for those with preexisting conditions" despite orders from President Donald Trump that they be allowed to reopen immediately, White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx said Sunday. "Although it may be safe for some to go to churches and social distance, it may not be safe for those with preexisting conditions," Birx told Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday.” "That's why in 'phase one' and 'phase two,' we've asked for those individuals with vulnerabilities to really ensure that they are protected and sheltering in place while we open up America." (Mueller, 5/24)

The Washington Post: Some Churches Tentatively Open As Memorial Day Crowds Descend On Tourist Hot Spots

No holding hands during the Lord’s Prayer. No hymnals or holy water. And no congregating with friends outside after services. More than two months after much of the United States shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, some houses of worship are beginning to reopen their doors, albeit with a long list of social distancing guidelines in place. (Sonmez, Kornfield and Hawkins, 5/24)

