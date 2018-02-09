South Dakota Bill Would Block Teaching On Gender Identity; Calif. Aims To Keep Minors Away From Tackle Football

State legislatures also focus on changing home health-care workers' contracts, ending gay conversion therapy and allowing paid family leave.

The Associated Press: South Dakota Considers Ban On Teaching About Gender Identity

South Dakota lawmakers will consider banning public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools, a push that critics say targets transgender students in the same way some states limit the positive portrayal of homosexuality in the classroom. The state would be the first in the nation to block instruction on gender identity or gender expression, said Nathan Smith, public policy director at GLSEN, a national group focused on safe schools for LGBTQ students. (Nord, 2/8)

Los Angeles Times: California Would Bar Organized Tackle Football Before High School Under New Bill

California would become the first state to prohibit minors from playing organized tackle football before high school under a proposal made Thursday by lawmakers concerned about the health risks. Just days after the Super Bowl, Assembly members Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) said they are introducing the “Safe Youth Football Act,” legislation that will be considered this year by state lawmakers. (McGreevy, 2/9)

Seattle Times: Washington State Senate Democrats, Republicans Clash In Midnight Showdown Over Future Of Home Health-Care Workers

The bill would restructure the way tens of thousands of home health-care workers are contracted with by the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS). Requested by DSHS and supported by Democrats — along with two Republican co-sponsors — the bill could also lead to thousands of workers paying dues to Service Employees International Union 775 (SEIU). That’s because it could allow SEIU to eventually negotiate a contract that removes the provision that lets home health-care workers opt out of paying union dues. (O'Sullivan, 2/8)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. House Passes Bill Banning Gay Conversion Therapy After Legislative Do-Over

The New Hampshire House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday that would ban gay conversion therapy for minors. They did that – even though they voted the same bill down just last month. (Moon, 2/8)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Family And Medical Leave Bill Advances Once More In N.H.

The New Hampshire House voted Thursday morning to move forward on bringing a family and medical leave program to the state, even after the commerce committee recommended against it. An amended version of the bill — which raises the amount of weekly contributions employees could divert toward the program from 0.5 percent to 0.67 — passed the House 186 to 164. (McDermott, 2/8)

