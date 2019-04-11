Spate Of Bills That All But Ban Abortions Highlights Activists’ Confidence In Roe V. Wade Battle

Abortion advocates say that lawmakers are passing the near-bans despite the fact that they've been found to be unconstitutional time and again by the courts because they want a challenge to Roe v. Wade to make it to the Supreme Court. In recent weeks there's been movement on fetal heartbeat bills in Ohio, Mississippi and Kentucky, and similar bills have been filed in at least seven other states with anti-abortion GOP majorities in their legislatures.

The Washington Post: States Pushing Near-Bans On Abortion, Targeting Roe V. Wade

Emboldened by the new conservative majority on the Supreme Court, anti-abortion lawmakers and activists in numerous states are pushing near-total bans on the procedure in a deliberate frontal attack on Roe v. Wade. Mississippi and Kentucky have passed laws that would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which means as early as six weeks, when many women don’t even know they’re pregnant. Georgia could join them if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signs a measure that has been sent to him. (Crary, 4/10)

The New York Times: Failed Texas Bill Would Have Made Death Penalty Possible In Abortion Cases

A bill considered by members of the Texas House of Representatives this week would have criminalized abortions and opened up the possibility for women and physicians to receive the death penalty. On Wednesday night, the legislation appeared to have no chance of progressing after the Republican chairman of the committee that heard testimony about the bill declared his opposition. The bill would have allowed women who obtained an abortion or doctors who performed one to be charged with assault or criminal homicide, the latter of which is punishable by death in Texas. (Jacobs, 4/10)

The Washington Post: Bill Banning Abortions After Heartbeat Sent To Ohio Governor

No topic seemed off limits, including tales of back alleys and coat hangers, as abortion-rights supporters in Ohio fought perhaps the last battle over a twice-vetoed heartbeat abortion ban, which Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will sign. After nearly 10 years of fighting, Democrats let loose during the run-up to final House and Senate approval Wednesday with lessons from slavery, predictions of economic harm, references to the book of Genesis, and testimonials about their own rapes. Faith groups brandished banners and made pleas for religious tolerance. An advocate for reproductive rights threatened Republicans with the loss of young voters’ support in 2020. (Smyth, 4/10)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Legislature Passes 'Heartbeat Bill' - Now Ready For Gov. DeWine's Signature

The controversial “Heartbeat Bill” was approved by the Senate 18-13, shortly after the House passed it 56-39.While Ohio has reached this stage twice before, the measure was vetoed both times by Gov. John Kasich. But new Gov. Mike DeWine has promised to sign the bill, which would ban abortions, except to save the life of the woman, once a fetal heartbeat is detected. (Prosser, 4/10)

The Associated Press: North Dakota Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortion Procedure

North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation Wednesday that makes it a crime for a doctor performing a second-trimester abortion to use instruments such as clamps, scissors and forceps to remove the fetus from the womb. The bill that passed easily in the GOP-led Legislature last month outlaws the abortion practice known as dilation and evacuation — the most commonly used procedure in second-trimester abortions, according to the New York-based Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization. (MacPherson, 4/10)

