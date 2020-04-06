Special Committee To Oversee Stimulus Spending Will Be ‘Forward-Looking,’ Clyburn Says

While some Democrats want the special committee to investigate the Trump administration's early missteps, top House leaders said it will be focused on "the here and now." House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn will head the panel. Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans are already clashing over a potential fourth coronavirus package.

Politico: Clyburn: House Coronavirus Panel ‘Will Be Forward-Looking,’ Not Review Trump’s Early Response

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said on Sunday that a new congressional panel intended to oversee the distribution of coronavirus relief funds “will be forward-looking” and not probe President Donald Trump’s widely criticized initial response to the ongoing public health crisis. “My understanding is that this committee will be forward-looking,” Clyburn told CNN’s “State of the Union.” (Forgey, 4/5)

Modern Healthcare: White House Floated Limited Surprise Billing Proposal In COVID-19 Talks

The White House proposed a simple ban on surprise medical billing that left out controversial arbitration and payment benchmarking mechanisms during negotiations on Congress' third COVID-19 relief package, three sources familiar with the talks said. All surprise billing measures were ultimately left out of the final economic stimulus package after fierce lobbying by healthcare providers. Reports of patients being balance billed for services related to COVID-19 are already emerging. The White House declined to comment. (Cohrs, 4/3)

The Hill: Pelosi, McConnell Clash Over Next Coronavirus Bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are publicly at odds over a potential fourth coronavirus package. The two leaders, whose public relationship has been tense in recent weeks, are taking different tactics on follow-up legislation and sparring through the media on next steps to address the devastating economic and health effects of the pandemic. The mixed messaging, which comes as lawmakers are out of town until at least April 20, underscores the looming challenge of keeping the congressional response to the coronavirus bipartisan. The first three bills passed with overwhelming support on both sides of the aisle. (Carney, 4/5)

