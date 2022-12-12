Special Report: Chronic Pain Hits Kids, Adults And Wallets, But Can Be Tackled
A special report in USA Today looks at different aspects of chronic pain, including how expensive it is to manage the condition. The report also looks into which treatments work for children, how drug alternatives can make a difference, whether cannabis helps, and the future of treatment.
Pain In America: The Expensive, Complicated Problem Of Managing Pain
Every morning, even before opening her eyes, Pamela Bobb begins to scan her body. She pays attention to how each foot feels, then each leg, working her way up. By the time she gets to her neck and shoulders, where people hold most of their tension, she's breathing deeply and relaxing. (Weintraub, 12/11)
Kids Face Chronic Pain. What Treatments Work For Them?
Dr. Roger Saldana hates the term "no pain, no gain." Instead, the pediatric orthopedic surgeon teaches his young patients to pay attention to their bodies and rest when they hurt instead of trying to push through. (Weintraub, 12/11)
Pain Relief Beyond Pills: Drug Alternatives Are Making A Difference
The Rev. James Mitchell was skeptical the first time he watched a yoga class. "Initially, I thought it was a joke. That's for women and old people."But then Mitchell saw a fellow veteran in his 80s making movements he wasn't sure he could do himself. (Weintraub, 12/11)
Marijuana For Pain Relief? Experts' Take On Cannabis For Pain Control
Rob Sims grew up hearing stories about what opioid addiction could do. The former Detroit Lions guard, whose father, Mickey, also played in the NFL, watched a number of his dad's friends get hooked. Some died. He vowed his own story would be different. (Weintraub, 12/11)
Is There An End To Chronic Pain? Future Of Pain Relief Looks Different
Steven Pete knows what it feels like for a knife to slice through his skin. He can tell from the sensation how deep the cut is and how badly he has been hurt. He believes he can identify such things better than other people, because he's not distracted by pain. He doesn't feel any. (Weintraub, 12/11)