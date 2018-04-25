Speculation Swirls Over Florida’s Possible Medicaid Expansion As State Doles Out Contracts

Florida has been on the watchlist of states that may expand Medicaid if a Democrat or amenable Republican wins the gubernatorial race. Republican Gov. Rick Scott rejected Medicaid expansion in 2015. Medicaid news comes out of Kansas and Rhode Island, as well.

Modern Healthcare: Florida Awards Medicaid Contracts As Expansion Speculation Builds

Nine health plans including Humana and UnitedHealthcare won five-year Florida Medicaid contracts worth tens of billions of dollars Tuesday after more than 40 plans jumped in to bid in the state's first procurement period since 2013. They are eyeing a market that could grow even more if the state expands its Medicaid program. Aetna's Coventry Health Care of Florida, Florida Community Care, Horizon Health Plan, Humana, Simply Healthcare Plans, South Florida Community Care Network, Sunshine State Health Plan, UnitedHealthcare of Florida and WellCare of Florida all received Medicaid contracts from the state, according to Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration. (Luthi, 4/24)

KCUR: Colyer Insisting On Work-For-Coverage Requirement In Kansas Medicaid Rules

A behind-the-scenes struggle over proposed changes to Kansas’ Medicaid program is coming down to the wire. Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer has offered concessions. But he appears determined to stick with his proposal to make some non-disabled recipients work, or undergo job training, for their health care coverage. (McLean, 4/24)

The Associated Press: Medicaid Enrollments Continue To Surpass Expectations

The latest forecast shows about 300,000 Rhode Island residents will be enrolled in Medicaid by June, which is 6,000 more than the governor estimated in her budget plan. The Providence Journal reports the estimates released by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services on Monday predict Medicaid spending will be $18.3 million over budget. The federal government will cover the majority of the increase. However, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is also asking lawmakers to add $15.7 million in Medicaid spending next year. (4/24)

