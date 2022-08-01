Spending Bill Would Crack Open Long-Shut Door On Medicare Drug Talks
Democrats have aimed for decades to allow Medicare to directly negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies. But the legislation that would allow that for a small number of drugs is still not a done deal: Republicans spotlight Sen. Krysten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, in hopes she won't support the package.
Axios:
Biden Poised To Deliver On Decades-Long Democratic Promise
Democrats have been campaigning for 30 years on promises they'd let Medicare directly negotiate the cost of prescription drugs — and after all that time, they might finally be about to achieve it. (Bettelheim and Owens, 8/1)
Bloomberg Government:
Democrats Face Tough Messaging War On Prescription Drug Bill
Democrats want to go into their August recess telling their constituents they’re lowering what they pay for medicines — but many of their promised changes won’t be felt for years, and only by a fraction of the nation. Drug-pricing legislation is expected to get a vote in the Senate as soon as this week as part of a larger domestic policy package. The pharmaceutical industry, conservative groups, and Republican lawmakers are already bashing the measure in television ads and in town halls, painting it as ineffective and harmful to drug innovation. (Ruoff and Cohen, 8/1)
The Washington Post:
A Policy Win And An Economic Hit Mark Turbulent Week For Biden
Now the question becomes whether his run of legislative wins — particularly if Democrats manage to pass their health-care, climate and clean energy bill, which contains a hugely popular measure to let Medicare negotiate the prices of some drugs — will be enough for Biden to help overcome the stubbornly high inflation that has helped sink his approval ratings. (Abutaleb, 7/31)
The Hill:
Barrasso Says Sinema ‘Not Going To Easily Be Twisted’ On Manchin-Schumer Deal: ‘This Is Far From Done’
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) on Sunday said the new spending deal between Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last week is “far from done,” suggesting possible opposition from moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). (Dress, 7/31)
On the veterans health bill —
Politico:
Toomey Defends Delay Of Veterans Health Bill, Says He Will Back It If Amendment Passes
Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday defended his decision and that of his Republican colleagues’ last week to block the passage of a bill that aims to expand health care access to veterans exposed to burn pits. (Bice, 7/31)
New York Post:
Chuck Schumer Said He Will Tee Up Vets Health Care Bill For Another Vote This Week
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he intends to put a health care bill for military veterans exposed to deadly toxins up for a vote again this week after 41 Republicans senators blocked it, accusing Democrats of using a “budget gimmick” to hide million of dollars in spending. (Moore, 7/31)