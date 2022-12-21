Sphaerimicin Antibiotics Show Promise Against Drug-Resistant Infections; RAS For Malaria Proves Ineffective
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
ScienceDaily:
Developing Antibiotics That Target Multiple-Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Researchers have designed and synthesized analogs of a new antibiotic that is effective against multidrug-resistant bacteria, opening a new front in the fight against these infections. (Hokkaido University, 12/20)
ScienceDaily:
Promising Antimalarial Drug Proves Ineffective At Saving Children's Lives
A large-scale study has found that rectal artesunate (RAS) has no beneficial effect on the survival of young children with severe malaria when used as an emergency treatment in resource-constrained settings. (Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, 12/20)
CIDRAP:
Drugs That Fight Inflammation, Clots Tied To Better 6-Month COVID-19 Survival
Critically ill COVID-19 patients who received interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor agonists and antiplatelet drugs had a higher than 99.9% and 95.0% probability of improved 6-month survival, respectively, according to the latest data from the REMAP-CAP randomized clinical trial. (Van Beusekom, 12/19)
CIDRAP:
Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics Companies Look To Patients To Help Fight Antibiotic Resistance
Like many people living with cystic fibrosis (CF), Gunnar Esiason and Ella Balasa have a lot of experience with antibiotics. (Dall, 12/19)
FiercePharma:
Eisai Peddles US Rights To Epilepsy Drug Fycompa To Catalyst
With Eisai on the verge of scoring a potential approval for its Biogen-partnered Alzheimer’s disease drug lecanemab, the Japanese pharma is thinking big. (Dunleavy, 12/20)
NBC News:
Mark Cuban’s Next Act On Drug Costs: Tackling Insulin
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban says it’s not a matter of if his online business will sell low-cost insulin — but when. “It may be a month, it may be six months, it may be two years,” said Cuban, referring to when his business, the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., could begin offering insulin directly to consumers. (Lovelace Jr., Dunn and McFadden, 12/20)
Stat:
Diabetes Treatments Are Improving. Disparities Are As Wide As Ever
Despite advancements in insulin treatments over the past three decades, disparities in outcomes have widened among people with diabetes taking them, a new study found. For example, the share of Mexican Americans taking insulin who achieved good blood-sugar control sharply dropped to 10% during the period of 2013 to 2020 from 25% during 1988 to 1994, researchers reported Tuesday in JAMA Network Open. (Chen, 12/20)