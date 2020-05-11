Spike In South Korea Cases Sparks Fear Of Second Wave; Great Britain, Sweden Stand By Their Lock-Down Strategies

News on the global pandemic is reported from South Korea, Sweden, Great Britain, China, Italy, France, Senegal, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ukraine, Madagascar, Germany, Croatia, Greece, Brazil and Taiwan.

The Associated Press: South Korea Nightclub Cases Highlight Fear Of Virus 2nd Wave

The difficulty in trying to reopen economies without rekindling coronavirus outbreaks was highlighted on Monday as concern grew in South Korea about a second wave of infections that was spread through newly reopened nightclubs. South Korea’s government had felt confident enough to reopen much of its economy after several weeks of seeing cases increase by just a handful each day. But on Monday, new cases jumped by at least 35 after the outbreak in the nightclubs, which have been temporarily closed down again. (Perry and Merchant, 5/11)

The Wall Street Journal: South Korea’s Early Coronavirus Wins Dim After Rash Of New Cases

More than 50 cases have been linked to a 29-year-old man who, in a single night last weekend, visited five clubs and bars in a popular Seoul neighborhood, health officials said. He tested positive on Wednesday—the same day the South Korean government rolled out relaxed social-distancing measures. The fresh virus cases, following days of no reported local infections, show how difficult it might be to return to normalcy. (Martin and Yoon, 5/10)

The Washington Post: A Tale Of Two Epidemics: Scientists In Sweden And Britain Fight Over Who Took The Right Public Health Path

Now that the first waves of infections and deaths have peaked and lockdowns are being lifted, scientists around the world have begun to skirmish over which countries have pursued the best strategies to protect their people. One of the most contentious confrontations has been between leading infectious-disease specialists in Sweden and Britain, who each claim their approach is right. The two countries went in two very different directions. After a weeks-long delay, Britain ordered a strict lockdown in late March. Sweden has glided along with much more relaxed, voluntary guidance, trusting its citizens to use their common sense and maintain reasonable social distancing. (Booth, 5/8)

Reuters: China's Wuhan Reports First Coronavirus Cluster Since Lifting Of Lockdown

Wuhan reported five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound. One of them was the wife of an 89-year-old male patient reported a day earlier in the first confirmed case in the city in more than a month. “At present, the task of epidemic prevention and control in the city is still very heavy,” said the Wuhan health authority in a statement. “We must resolutely contain the risk of a rebound.” (5/10)

Reuters: Italy's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll And New Cases Fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 165 on Sunday, against 194 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said as the daily tally of new cases fell to 802 from 1,083 on Saturday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 30,560 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain. (5/10)

Reuters: France Emerges Cautiously From Coronavirus Lockdown

France tiptoed out of one of Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, reopening shops, factories and some schools to revive the economy but wary of the risks of a second wave of infections. (Rose, 5/10)

The Associated Press: African Nations Seek Their Own Solutions In Virus Crisis

A loud hiss and grunt come from a green bag pressing air through a tube, as Senegalese researchers work to develop a prototype ventilator that could cost a mere $160 each instead of tens of thousands of dollars. The team is using 3-D printed parts as it works to find a homegrown solution to a medical shortfall that has struck even the richest countries: how to have enough breathing machines to handle an avalanche of COVID-19 patients who need the devices to help increase their blood oxygen levels. (Petesch, 5/11)

The Associated Press: Ukraine's Hospitals Under Strain, Even With Few Virus Cases

Medical workers in homemade protective masks and suits, with plastic bags over their shoes. A hospital intended for 150 coronavirus patients now holding 250. A lack of filtration systems that forces autopsies to be done outside, under the trees, instead of in the hospital morgue. Ukraine’s troubled health care system has been overwhelmed by COVID-19, even though it has reported a relatively low number of cases — 15,232 infections and 391 deaths as of Sunday. (Chernov and Karmanau, 5/11)

Reuters: Madagascar Coronavirus Herbal Mix Draws Demand From Across Africa Despite WHO Misgivings

Madagascar is putting its self-proclaimed, plant-based “cure” for COVID-19 on sale and several countries in Africa have already put in orders for purchase, despite warnings from the World Health Organisation that its efficacy is unproven. (Rabary, 5/8)

The New York Times: As Europe Reopens Schools, Relief Combines With Risk

It was Lea Hammermeister’s first day back at school after almost two months at home and she was already preparing for a test. Not a math or physics test. A coronavirus test — one she would administer herself. Ms. Hammermeister, a 17-year-old high school junior, entered the tent erected in the schoolyard along with some classmates — all standing six feet apart — and picked up a test kit. (Bennhold, 5/10)

The New York Times: Europe’s Battle-Hardened Nations Show Resilience In Virus Fight

As the coronavirus has hopscotched the world, a paradox has emerged: Rich nations are not necessarily better at fighting the crisis than poorer ones. Wealthier countries, traditionally able to deploy resources quickly and fortified by well-funded state mechanisms intended to weather crises, have generally not managed the coronavirus pandemic well. In Europe, the disease has been burning through Britain, France and Italy, three of the continent’s four biggest economies. (Stevis-Gridneff, 5/10)

Reuters: All Masks, No Fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland In Muted Reopening After Coronavirus Closedown

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. (Horwitz, 5/10)

The Washington Post: While Other Countries Look To Open Up, Brazil Can’t Find A Way To Shut Down

In Europe, parks are reopening, and people are taking back the streets. Australia has announced plans to jump-start tourism. Restrictions are easing in the United States. But while much of the world is negotiating the terms of reopening, Brazil, which has registered nearly 11,000 dead and become the world’s latest coronavirus hot spot, still cannot find a way to properly shut down. (McCoy, 5/10)

The Associated Press: In Japan, Pandemic Brings Outbreaks Of Bullying, Ostracism

The coronavirus in Japan has brought not just an epidemic of infections, but also an onslaught of bullying and discrimination against the sick, their families and health workers. A government campaign to raise awareness seems to be helping, at least for medical workers. But it’s made only limited headway in countering the harassment and shunning that may be discouraging people from seeking testing and care and hindering the battle against the pandemic. (Yamaguchi, 5/11)

The New York Times: China Is Defensive. The U.S. Is Absent. Can The Rest Of The World Fill The Void?

When Australia started pushing for a global inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, no other countries were on board, and officials had no idea how it would work or how harshly China might react. Europe soon joined the effort anyway, moving to take up the idea with the World Health Organization later this month. And Australia, in its newfound role as global catalyst, has become both a major target of Chinese anger and the sudden leader of a push to bolster international institutions that the United States has abandoned under President Trump. (Cave and Kwai, 5/11)

The New York Times: Taiwan’s Weapon Against Coronavirus: An Epidemiologist As Vice President

The calls come at night, when Taiwan’s vice president, Chen Chien-jen, is usually at home in his pajamas. Scientists seek his advice on the development of antiviral medications. Health officials ask for guidance as they investigate an outbreak of the coronavirus on a navy ship. Like many world leaders, Mr. Chen is fighting to keep the coronavirus at bay and to predict the course of the pandemic. He is tracking infections, pushing for vaccines and testing kits, and reminding the public to wash their hands. (Hernandez and Horton, 5/9)

CIDRAP: Global COVID-19 Total Passes 4 Million Cases

The global COVID-19 total topped 4 million cases today, and in the United States, New York officials said three children have died from what might be a recently identified inflammatory complication in pediatric patients. It took 12 days for the pandemic total to jump from 3 million to 4 million, the same number of days it took for the total to rise from 2 million to 3 million. The total stands at 4,020,878, and 279,007 people have died from their infections, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. (Schnirring, 5/9)

