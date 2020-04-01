Spikes In Demand, Shortages Bring ‘Dramatic Changes’ To Industry Transporting Goods

“Shippers are facing huge challenges to ensure that they have the tools and have capacity,” said Lily Shen, president of an online marketplace that connects companies with trucking services. Also, it takes manufacturers weeks to crank up production for when demand for products like face masks and toilet paper spike. Other supply news reports on Whole Foods workers wanting better pay and safety, a walkout at Amazon's Staten Island, N.Y. plant, Walmart's safety measures, an uptick in business for local farmers, nonessential businesses, and construction workers.

The New York Times: As Demand Surges, Supplying And Shipping Take On New Importance

The coronavirus outbreak has changed the nation’s dialogue by more than adding “social distancing” and “flattening the curve” to the lexicon. Just a few weeks ago, many people would have been hard-pressed to talk about the nation’s supply chain. But with shortages of protective gear for medical workers and basics like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, the inner workings of transporting goods from manufacturers to consumers, medical professionals and other businesses suddenly has taken on new importance. (Rosen, 4/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Dozens Of Whole Foods Workers Skip Work But Stores Are Unaffected

Dozens of workers at Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. skipped their shifts to call attention to demands for better pay and more safety measures to protect them during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a group that organized the action. Business continued as usual at the chain, which employs more than 95,000 people. The group, called Whole Worker, is asking Whole Foods for expanded sick pay, hazard pay and health care coverage for part-time and temporary workers. (Kang, 3/31)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Investigates Amazon Over Firing Of Worker

New York City’s human-rights watchdog is investigating Amazon.com Inc. over allegations an employee at a Staten Island warehouse was fired for helping to organize a walkout over work conditions in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Tuesday. The company fired Chris Smalls, a stock worker at the warehouse, on Monday. The company said in a statement that Mr. Smalls violated social-distancing guidelines, including ignoring orders to stay home for two weeks after coming into contact with a co-worker who had a confirmed case of Covid-19. (Honan, 3/31)

CNN: Walmart Will Start Taking Employees' Temperatures And Let Them Wear Masks

Walmart added to its worker safety policies Tuesday as protections for retail and grocery store workers come under greater public scrutiny. Walmart will begin taking workers' temperatures at stores and warehouses before they begin their shifts. Any employee with a temperature above 100 degrees will be sent home to seek medical treatment, if necessary, but will be paid for showing up. The retailer will also make medical masks and gloves available for employees who want to wear them. "They will be high-quality masks, but not N95 respirators — which should be reserved for at-risk healthcare workers," the company said. (Meyersohn, 3/31)

Politico: Coronavirus Has More Americans Turning Directly To Farms For Food

Farmers who sell boxes of meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables directly to consumers are seeing a huge spike in orders as the coronavirus outbreak changes how people buy food. Food delivery businesses run by local farmers across the country are flourishing as people grow wary of making frequent trips to the grocery store and choosing to cook at home instead of eating out. (Crampton, 3/31)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Essential’ Or Not, These Workers Report For Duty

Pauline Lawrence is 63, an age that puts her at increased risk if she contracts COVID-19. Yet, three days a week, she spends 16 hours with someone at even greater risk: a 97-year-old man who depends on her and two other home health aides to survive. “Somebody has to take care of him,” said Lawrence, an immigrant from Jamaica who lives with her 30-year-old son in a South Los Angeles apartment. “I will stand up to do what I have to do to help.” (De Marco, 4/1)

Boston Globe: Thousands Of Businesses Flood Baker Administration With Inquiries Over ‘Essential’ List

Nearly every boss in the state must have expected Governor Charlie Baker to extend his shutdown of nonessential businesses. But that won’t make it any easier, now that it is here: Baker on Tuesday pushed the closure of nonessential workplaces out to May 4, from the earlier date of April 7 that he established last week, to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases. (Chesto, 3/31)

Stateline: What's Essential? Confusion Clouds Workers, Employers

Are construction workers essential? It depends.The standards for what constitutes essential work under COVID-19 pandemic rules vary state to state, city to city, and, in some cases, hour to hour. Some orders change because of industry pressure; some change as the pandemic worsens; and some governors clarify earlier orders when confusion ensues. (Povich, 4/1)

