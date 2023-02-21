Spinal Electrical Pulse Treatment Can Combat Post-Stroke Paralysis: Study

A fascinating breakthrough is published in medical journal Nature: targeted electrical pulses delivered to the spinal cord via an implanted device may help improve arm, hand motion for people paralyzed after a stroke. Other research, including on covid mRNA vaccines, is also in the news.

CBS News: Spinal Cord Stimulation Can Improve Arm And Hand Motion After A Stroke, Study Finds

A study published in the medical journal Nature on Monday found that targeted electrical pulses delivered to the spinal cord can help improve arm and hand movement after a stroke. Two patients were able to regain additional motion in their arm and hand through a device implanted at the base of the spine, which delivered pulses in areas responsible for hand and arm function. (Mandler, 2/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Zaps To The Spinal Cord Improved Patients’ Paralysis After Stroke

A fist that opened and shut. A once-limp arm that moved from her side. Two women whose strokes left them with partial paralysis for years saw life trickle back to their limbs when electric pulses were delivered to the back of their spinal cord as part of a pilot study. Neurologists said the approach, reported Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, could be transformative for stroke survivors, many of whom have some arm impairment after the event. (Subbaraman, 2/20)

AP: In Test, Zaps To Spine Help 2 Stroke Survivors Move Arms

“They’re not just getting flickers of movement. They’re getting something important,” said Dr. Jason Carmel, a Columbia University neurologist who wasn’t involved with the new experiment but also studies ways to recover upper-limb function. “It’s a very exciting proof of concept.” (Neergaard, 2/20)

In other news on innovations, research —

Fierce Healthcare: ATA Unveils 12 Telemedicine Innovator Challenge Finalists

The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) announced the dozen organizations that are finalists for the second annual ATA telehealth innovators challenge. Out of 40 companies that cleared the first round, the 12 were chosen to share their platforms at a live pitch competition at the ATA 2023 annual conference in March. (Burky, 2/17)

Stat: Antibody Treatment Benefits Patients Getting Bone Marrow Transplant

An experimental antibody that delivers lethal radiation directly to the bone marrow improved the outcomes of stem cell transplants for older patients with relapsed leukemia — and may change the way transplant medicine is practiced. (Feuerstein, 2/21)

And on research connected to covid —

CIDRAP: Original MRNA COVID Vaccines Protect Young Kids Against Omicron, But Efficacy Wanes

Omicron infection for US children 3 to 5 years old, but it is considerably higher 1 to 2 months after vaccination compared with 3 to 4 months, according to a study today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Wappes, 2/17)

CIDRAP: Previous COVID-19 May Slash Severe Illness At Reinfection By 89%

The risk of COVID-19 hospitalization among previously infected adults is 89% to 90% lower for at least 10 months than for their never-infected peers, according to a meta-analysis published late last week in The Lancet. (Van Beusekom, 2/20)

CIDRAP: Antibiotics For COVID-Related Visits More Common In Adults

An analysis of US health insurance claims found that receipt of antibiotics for COVID-19–related outpatient visits was more common in adults than children and adolescents during the first 2 years of the pandemic, researchers reported today in JAMA Health Forum. (Dall, 2/17)

CIDRAP: COVID Vaccine Tied To Fewer Heart Attacks, Strokes Among Previously Infected

COVID-19 vaccination is linked to fewer heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular issues among previously infected adults, suggests a US study today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. (Van Beusekom, 2/20)

