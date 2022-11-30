Spreading Covid Misinformation On Twitter No Longer Banned
Elon Musk's Twitter has stopped all efforts to monitor and catch disinformation about covid or vaccines posted on its social media platform, according to an update of its policies.
Politico:
Twitter Stops Enforcing Covid-19 Misinformation Policy
Twitter will no longer stop users from spreading false information about the Covid-19 virus or vaccines, according to an update on its content moderation policies. It’s another major shift under new owner Elon Musk, who has pressed for “free speech” above all else on the platform. Twitter’s Covid-19 misinformation page was updated with a note saying that as of Nov. 23, the platform would no longer enforce its policies against spreading misleading information on the virus and vaccines — which had led to more than 11,000 account suspensions since 2020. (Kern, 11/29)
The Washington Post:
Musk's Twitter No Longer Bans Covid Misinformation
However, Twitter has also struggled to police misinformation accurately and recently began labeling some factual information about covid as misinformation and banning scientists and researchers who attempted to warn the public of the long-term harm of covid on the body. As of last weekend, many tweets promoting anti-vaccine content and covid misinformation remained on the platform. (Lorenz, 11/29)
AP:
Twitter Ends Enforcement Of COVID Misinformation Policy
By Tuesday, some Twitter accounts were testing the new boundaries and celebrating the platform’s hands-off approach, which comes after Twitter was purchased by Elon Musk. “This policy was used to silence people across the world who questioned the media narrative surrounding the virus and treatment options,” tweeted Dr. Simone Gold, a physician and leading purveyor of COVID-19 misinformation. (Klepper, 11/29)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Twitter Stops COVID Info Moderation, Health Experts Are Concerned
“I am absolutely terrified and despondent,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert with UCSF. “Permitting misinformation is not just about freedom of speech. There is a direct pathway between misinformation and death if science-based interventions like vaccines are not embraced.” (Vaziri and Hwang, 11/29)