St. Louis Tries To Step Up To Compensate For Missouri’s Lack Of A Prescription Drug Monitoring Database

The county unveiled new online resources, but it is still limited by what it can offer Missouri doctors who don't have the luxury of a statewide database like the rest of the country. Opioid news comes out of Massachusetts and Ohio, as well.

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Louis County Drug Monitoring Program Continues To Grow Across Missouri

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health unveiled new online resources Wednesday designed to connect doctors with information on opioids, pain management and substance abuse. The toolkit is the latest addition to the county’s prescription drug monitoring program, which was established in the absence of a statewide program. (Farzan, 1/22)

Boston Globe: Former Insys Executive Gets A Year And A Day In Opioid Bribery Scheme

A former pharmaceutical executive and one-time stripper was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison Wednesday for her role in a conspiracy to bribe health care providers to prescribe a highly addictive opioid painkiller, far less than the six years prosecutors recommended. A lawyer for Sunrise Lee, former regional director for Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics, had recommended no incarceration, arguing in federal court in Boston that prosecutors had included Lee in the case simply to exploit her “salacious” background. Lee’s lawyer, Peter Horstmann, also contended Insys’s decision to hire the former stripper was the “next unethical but logical step” by an industry that has been criticized for recruiting attractive young women as sales representatives to woo doctors to prescribe certain drugs. (Saltzman, 1/22)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Man Sentenced In $48 Million Health Care Fraud Case Involving Addiction Treatment Company

The owner of a now-shuttered for-profit Ohio addiction treatment company was sentenced Wednesday to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for a scheme that prosecutors said led to $48 million in fraudulent Medicaid billings. Ryan Sheridan, 39, of Leetonia worked with others to defraud the federal government through Braking Point Recovery Center. The company provided detox, outpatient treatment, day treatment and sober-living services. (Heisig, 1/22)

